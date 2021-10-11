Innovations to be installed in radar — RISMedia





The days of seeing technology as an adjunct to real estate are over. As some brokers agree that adopting digital innovation is critical to their future success, the competition to provide the tools and resources for the best agents and clients is intensifying.

Four panelists discussed this topic in detail at RIS Media’s 2021 Real Estate CEO and Agent Leadership Exchange subcommittee. An exclusive, all-day virtual event co-sponsored by the National Association of Real Estate Agents (NAR) attracted thousands of industry professionals on September 14.

Prem Luthra, President of Elm Street Technology, will lead the “Innovation That Radar Should Be” broker track panel to uncover new technology trends, how real estate agents of all sizes adapt, innovate and compete within the enterprise. I explained if you can maintain your strength.

The panel consisted of Fathom Realty CEO and Founder Josh Harley. Matthew O’Conner, COO, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS; Denis Pepin, a broker partner at United Real Estate Professionals. And Ryan Raveis; co-representative of William Raveis Real Estate.

Before asking each panelist to share an approach to building or outsourcing technology solutions at their respective companies, Luthra said, “I’ve been in the technology space for 30 years in this industry, so I’m telling you. I noticed that there is a spectrum. “

Harley emphasized the advantages of the former and pointed out that Fathom chose to develop all the platforms and resources used by the agents.

“Ultimately, this will give us more control over the capabilities of the platform and differentiate us from all other brokerage firms,” says Harley. “Licensing a third-party vendor risks losing some of it and making it look like many other brokerage firms.”

Pepin has taken a positive view of working with vendors to provide technical solutions that focus on what agents are using and what they are missing.

“Technology is changing rapidly, and I think technology will grow even more exponentially as we move forward,” he said. “Our belief is to look to those who specialize in the field and rely on them to provide and supply exactly what we need.”

Raveis and O’Conner also discussed a hybrid approach to meet their technical needs, Raveis added: “I found that I didn’t want to spend all my time researching and developing technology for technology. Instead, I wanted to find related technologies and put them together, so it’s a seamless experience for agents.”

Looking to the future of the industry, panelists agreed that the technology footprint in real estate was destined to grow and provided a trend that they expected to mature in the next 12-14 months.

“I think the inflow of capital into the general real estate and real estate financial markets will continue,” Raveis said, adding that the expansion of the vendor pool will continue to offer new products. industry.

Pepin expects artificial intelligence (AI) to sneak up on technologies already in use in real estate as businesses seek to differentiate themselves.

Harley agreed that the pandemic-deteriorated growth of video and virtual platforms will continue to play a role in the industry.

“We didn’t skip the beat when the COVID hit, but we still saw so many companies paralyzed for a month or two trying to find a way to do it,” Harley said. Told. “Now I’m seeing more people trying to figure out how to do that.”

Despite the growing importance of technology in the industry, panelists consensus that the approval of agents and the adoption of new digital tools and resources still pose challenges for companies to address. I pulled it out.

O’Connor suggested that agents tend to reject new tools because they don’t know how to improve their business.

“Part of that is making sure we have the right tools to help meet the needs of our agents and our clients,” says O’Connor.

Harley repeated similar feelings, adding that the way to build better recruitment is to focus on the benefits of the tool rather than the features when talking to agents.

“We understand not only how to use the product, but why we want to use it, and we provide online and face-to-face training and workshops to help you understand how to use the product,” says Harley. ..

