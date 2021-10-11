Halo Infinite vs.Battlefield 2042 Beta Comparison





For first-person shooter fans, the holidays will come a little earlier this year. On November 19th, EA will unveil Battlefield 2042. This is a game about how everything is aimed at scrapping each other in the wake of catastrophic climate change. Then followed on December 8th with Halo Infinite. This is the sixth mainline entry for Microsoft’s flagship series of Xbox games on a tall man named John. But if you could only save one from the fire, which should it be?

Both games are designed to be played by the general public for a short period of time. Over the last three weeks of the summer, developer 343 hosted a technical test of Halo Infinite (which we’ve simply called beta). The first player played an unexpectedly realistic bot, the second player played against another human player, and the third player played twice as many human players. Meanwhile, developer DICE has released Battlefield 2042 in public beta. This beta version was specially released to players who participated in certain monthly game on-demand services. (A 2-day playtime has been added.)

So, the two highly anticipated first-person shooters. Two widely played test periods that were available at about the same time. There are two release dates in the midst of the holiday rush. Obviously, we need to make a comparison.

Of course, even though both games are widespread in the same genre, there are galactic differences between them. While Halo stirs up the itching of arena-style gameplay, Battlefield goes even further into portraying big battles in big fields. But comparing things is hellish fun, so let’s ruin it and do this.

Guns, guns, guns

First-person shooters live and die depending on the arsenal. Both of these games are some of the most well-funded game companies on the planet, developed by hundreds, if not thousands, of talented developers. It’s not surprising to say that shootouts are totally good here, or that all weapons are comfortable (and sound the same) to shoot.

But at least based on what was available in these beta versions, Halo Infinites weapons stand out thanks to a range of creative products: instant kill rifles, charge-ups that fire homing orbs of energy. A pistol, a fire rifle that fires a purple needle with a rapid and stable flow. By comparison, the Battlefield 2042 gun … shoots a bullet.

Now, when you look at this (in Battlefield 2042), you immediately think your mind is a cross key, right? Screenshot: EA

As part of that, the battlefield has a unique gimmick that allows players to customize their weapons on the fly. Displaying a stylish in-game menu makes it very cool on paper. You can switch scopes, grips, and clip sizes during a conflict rather than on the loadout screen, but it’s actually not very intuitive and there are few instructions on how to use it. function. In fact, in the first few games I displayed a menu of options and was crazy about how to change it. In each case, he died by recklessly pushing the directional pad in various directions. (After all, do you make changes using the face buttons ?! Strange.) Perhaps when trained in the player’s muscle memory, this proves decent inclusion, but in beta it’s confusing. Was there.

Point: Halo Infinite

Grappling hook

The Halo Infinites grappling hook (technical name: grappling shot) is a restricted-use device that you may or may not come across during a match. Battlefield 2042s is associated with a short cooldown and can be spawned from the beginning.

Point: Battlefield 2042

Connectivity

It’s about all the online games these days. It’s not how well the game can be played, but whether it can be played in the first place. The first beta version of Halo Infinites, which took place over the weekend from July to August, jumped out of the gate. Just before the test was scheduled to start, 343 had to perform a full global server redeployment and postponed the start time indefinitely. It took 12 hours for the connection to fully open, and the tests remained a bit unstable for the next two days. (The second and third betas have finished without any problems.)

The pink needle in the distance is Haros’s visual language for you dead.Screenshot: Microsoft

I had some issues with Battlefield 2042 (I personally had a server failure of about 15 minutes when I tried to launch it), but there was almost nothing on the scale of Halo Infinites on the first weekend. .. Consider the differences in the situation. Halo was open to a limited number of invitees and was only available on two platforms (Xbox and PC). Battlefield, on the other hand, was completely open to all players and could be played on almost any platform that didn’t rhyme with Wintendo Witch. The exact tally hasn’t been released in both betas yet, but it’s likely that the Battlefield test player base was large.

Determining such a metric by its apple and orange, and the capacity of the current state test server isn’t entirely fair, but that’s exactly the point of hosting these pre-release sessions, but of course, Battlefield. Beta version better survived the influx of players. Let’s see how these stack up during a full release.

Point: Battlefield 2042

General sense of chaos

Look: it’s not even a fair comparison. On PC and next-generation consoles, Battlefield 2042 can host up to 128 players in a single match. Each of those players has hopes and dreams about the chaos they want to sow, and has a lot of free tools to sow. For all teammates who decide to command two fighters to one of their teams, two more are operating a small fleet of attack helicopters, turret-equipped jeeps, and Frekin tanks. I understand. Also, thanks to the improved gear system, anyone can spawn with the rocket launcher. Now, when all of this is combined with the long-standing destructive physical explosives of the series, the walls of most structures can be destroyed instantly. Yes, what you have in mind is how most of the Battlefield Beta matches took place. Also, at any point on the only map available, a large tornado can break a battle and fly debris, vehicles, and players everywhere.

Yes, Halo always has shootouts, but the general unpredictability of Battlefield is the idea that you can always get caught in a tornado or have the burnt debris of an exploding fighter in your head. is.

Point: Battlefield 2042

map

The beta version of Battlefield 2042 has gone down on a single map called Orbital. That very big name is appropriate because you need to be in orbit to see the whole thing. Some players are staring at this. Others like me bristle the unique battlefield experience of sprinting for five minutes to reach action and die as soon as they gain the experience of defining about half of a match at Orbital. But a cool tornado.

Halo Infinite, on the other hand, came out swinging on three maps instead of one. Both Recharge and LiveFire featured tight spaces and several floors of verticality. The bazaar was an almost non-stop action, pouring players into the central open area. In the next two betas, 343 introduced the fourth map, Behemoth. This could be one of the best designed Halo multiplayer maps in the history of the series. Fully symmetrical, rich in jump pads and hoverbikes, with a small area in the center. The Star Wars scene (noooo) where Luke finds out who his true dad is. Then, on the third weekend, 343 added Fragmentation. This is very similar to Valhalla, the fan’s favorite map that first appeared in Halo 3.

Point: Halo Infinite

Mark my words, Behemoth will be one of the best maps in Haros history Screenshot: Microsoft

mode

By the end of the beta run, Halo had two wide modes: Arena (4v4) and Big Team Battle (12v12). Both were playable with Capture the Flag, Zone Control, or typical Deathmatch varieties. You can also choose to play against humans or robots impersonating humans.

Read more: Why Halo Infinites bots behave like humans

Officially, the beta version of Battlefield 2042 had only one mode, Conquest, a zone control mode. Informally, it had seconds: jump into the tornado See the seconds it appears and what happens. That mode played exactly what it sounded like.

Point: Halo Infinite

tornado

There were no tornadoes in the Halo Infinites beta.

Point: Battlefield 2042

All the fun and games to make a big pros and cons list, but at the end of the day support yourself for a timid copout Both games are in great condition. Halo Infinite certainly plays with more hope and brings the long-awaited shot to the arm for a series that hasn’t had new entries for years. However, some Battlefield fans have long longed for a return to modern, futuristic styling for games like Battlefield 3 and 4, rather than history-inspired Battlefield V and 1. Battlefield 2042 provides exactly what those players want. We all win here.

If you need to compare, the biggest contrast in my mind is one of availability. Yes, Battlefield 2042 has been released on more platforms, but as a premium-priced game with no campaigns. Halo Infinites Multiplayer, on the other hand, is released as a stand-alone mode that you can play for free, with a sleek, vast and expensive feel. It’s one of the selling points of hell.

Aggregating raw points from a nonsensical set of metrics that I decided based solely on any topic I wanted to write, Battlefield 2042 did have 43 narrow wins. But if I could make this whole exercise completely meaningless by imposing my own personal taste over all the other trivial considerations: When Battlefield 2042 Beta ended on Saturday, Id I’m full. When the Halo beta was over, I realized I was fully amplified and ready to count down the number of days before I could return to the battlefield.

