Google Trends suggests that quantum computing is becoming mainstream





Is the world looking for quantum computing? Yes, more and more people are looking for information about quantum in Google search engines.

Scientific interest in venture capital, government funding, and quantum computing swelled last year, but it’s a little hard to track whether technology has penetrated mainstream societies. If you look at Google Trends, you’ll see that quantum computing hasn’t seen a sudden surge in attention, and while it’s not ready to surpass the latest Kardashian exploits, it’s slowly rising. Some peaks suggest that big news in this area may spill over. Beyond the spirit of the times.

Last year, the number of searches for “quantum computer” and “quantum computing” surged, peaking in winter and early spring. Google has made it difficult to pinpoint exactly what prompted those searches, but some big news at the time, including news that IonQ became a publicly traded company through China’s quantum transcendence and special-purpose acquisition companies. There was an event.

And you can see that gradual trend over the last few years.

Breakthrough trends

Google also shows that there are some groundbreaking trends. One of the prominent names is Cambridge Quantum Computing. It is certainly one of the leaders in raising awareness of quantum computing and leading the adoption of technology.

Interestingly, cloud-based quantum computing is a hot topic. The inclusion of “hackers” in the list may indicate some of the concerns behind Quantum’s cybersecurity threats, but that’s just a guess.

Origination

It’s also interesting where those searches start.

Globally, Ethiopia is at the top of the list, followed by China.

You can also use Google Trends to identify hotspots of interest in the United States.

In the United States, Washington DC is the capital of quantum computing search and may reflect the impact of quantum on national security. Washington, New York, California and Pennsylvania conclude the list.

To be honest, all these quantum computing searches from Pennsylvania are probably trying to catch up with you.

Kim Kardashian of the trapped ion quantum?

For fun, take a look at how different modalities have been scored in Google Trends over the last few years, including trapped ions (blue), superconducting quanta (red), and photonics (yellow). Let’s do it. Declaring trapped ions as the best approach at the moment is probably not a good idea, but search seems to suggest that people are deeply involved in the topic of quantum computing.

