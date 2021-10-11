Medable Site Network Council to Strengthen Distributed Testing





Prior to the landing of COVID-19, the use of distributed trial formats was increasing, but it is still a factor in the growth and evolution of the research industry. Patient-centric technology specialists have set up the Site Network Council (SNC) to meet the ever-changing needs of the site and encourage participation in the DCT. The council consists of a group of clinicians and research leaders who lend their experience and insights to inform progress.

There are still many problems with clinical research, and like Medable, Im is passionate about becoming part of the solution, says Judy Galindo, Research Director, Sun Valley Research Center Co-owner, SNC. Founding member) said. We aim to inform Medables products of the insights gained from our experience in the large Hispanic community, while helping Medables innovations make site personnel’s research more efficient.

Mary Costello, Head of Medable’s Site and Researcher Network, spent time discussing SNC with Outsourcing-Pharma, explaining the inspiration behind its formation and its potential to influence distributed trials.

OSP: Can you talk about the ideas and conversations that led to the creation of the Site Network Council (SNC)?

MC: More and more sponsors and research institutes have promised to enhance the voice and role of patients, but we were impressed by the lack of similar support for researchers’ sites. They are the basis of research, even in decentralized research.

The Tufts Drug Development and Research Center has 10 years of data showing that clinical trials are becoming more complex, and the burden is largely absorbed by the site while revenues are flat, and many struggle. doing.

Moreover, early DCT discussions have positioned the future as “siteless,” and all future exams will function under the Central Researcher model. Instead, our solution wants to enhance the work of the site rather than replacing it. We want to reduce the administrative burden on the site and free up more time for human interaction with the clinical work that is at the heart of all trials. After all, you can’t be patient-centric unless you’re site-centric. This site is the patient’s connection to the study.

When I introduced the concept of the Medables Site Network Council to the site community, it was very well received. Each invited member responded enthusiastically, providing strong advice on innovative ideas, real-world examples, sites, and how to assist patients.

OSP: Tell us about the eight founding members and how these people were used to become SNC members.

Mary Costello, Head of Site and Investigator Network, Medable

MC: Initially, we contacted the related sites and received an enthusiastic reaction, so we aimed to involve various types of sites, from researchers independent of medical institutions, academic medical centers, and even pharmacies. So I hope more sites will be involved. .. We are looking for the voices and perspectives of a variety of sites, not just those that represent the diversity of the United States, and we plan to expand our membership to EU sites this year.

We want SNC members who share a passion for open collaboration to improve their clinical research. To date, Medables SNC consists of the following first members:

Stephanie Abbott, Western Washington Medical Group Research Director Sarah Glover, Eligo Health Research Site Startup Specialist Melissa Pulchacuo Placeus, Par80 Chief Operating Officer Patricia Larabie, Rochester Clinical Research CEO Barbara Keskinner, Clinical Research Business Development / Regulatory Director Judy Garindo, Research Director Co-owner / Founder of Sunvalley Research Center Steve Clemmons, President and CEO of VitaLink Research Katelingerina, Assistant Professor of UT Public Health Systems

These impressive site personnel provide a transparent window to the latest research environment and help Medable create a DCT workflow that encourages participation in the DCT in response to the changing needs of the site. ..

OSP: Why is diversity among the founding members important?

MC: In forming the Medables SNC, both the diversity of the site and the diversity of the roles of the members were important in order to capture the opinions and perspectives of the representative groups. From the site’s founders to principal investigators, deputy researchers, regulatory experts, and research coordinators, we sought representatives from many types of experts to support our research. I also recognize that many people have played multiple roles in their careers and still play multiple roles, and I felt it was important to capture that reality.

In addition, we needed the perspectives of both mature young members and experienced industry leaders when technology was already part of the process. We also wanted to take advantage of the background of sites that are part of diverse communities, such as the Judy Garindos Sunvalley Research Center, to ensure a better understanding of their environment.

OSP: How does the work of SNC help members, Medable, and the entire research industry?

MC: SNC members provide them with a greater sense of accomplishment and influence on the future of research. Medable shares product or process adjustments we make as a result of input, so SNC members can see their voices in action. Some of these improvements are minor, while others involve a complete transformation of the training program.

We aim to create a culture in which the site’s perspective becomes part of Medables DNA, and we hope that this will be reflected outside of Medables. Our products increasingly reflect the needs of the site and set industry standards. As part of that, we would like to provide more feedback to this important stakeholder community.

OSP: Did you start working or are you coming soon? In any case, what are your first goals for SNC?

MC: SNC started its establishment in the first quarter of 2021. Our focus is not only on products from ideas to user testing, but also on two other major areas.

Site training Change management, especially to ensure that your site is accustomed to the latest technology and that your site understands the value of helping you and your patients.

Sites are often excluded from this process and rarely even demonstrate technology before being forced to use it in a trial. To that end, we focus on how to get your trials on track and ensure that your site has a scalable and effective help desk / support feature that doesn’t put an additional burden on your site team.

OSP: Is there anything to add?

MC: Medable invests in and works on in-house team training to help all Medable employees better understand and understand the implications of working in the clinical setting. Specifically, we are already offering great rewards and are piloting programs that can only be achieved with generous time from SNC member sites.

