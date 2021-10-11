Cyber ​​sixgill recognized as the best machine learning autonomous solution by the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards





Tel Aviv, Israel, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Cyber ​​sixgill today announced that the Investigative Portal and Darkfeed have been recognized as the best machine learning autonomous solutions by the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards.

Cyber ​​sixgill logo

Cybersixgill’s autonomous threat intelligence solution provides real-time context intelligence and the necessary insight into the nature and source of each threat. Analysts collect market-leading data on hundreds of millions of intelligence items from the deep, dark, and clear web, including historical data dating back to the 90s, deleted posts, invitation-only messaging groups, and millions of threat actors. You can take advantage of. ..

Cybersixgill eliminates information overload with custom alerts and monitoring tailored to each organization’s assets and needs. Empower your security team by providing relevant, actionable information to create faster security processes, eliminate organizational silos, reduce operational costs, and increase revenue on your security investment. ..

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension Award screens over 500 cybersecurity applicants based on innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. Class-leading vendors awarded by the Tech Ascension Awards showcase technologies that solve key industry challenges and deliver valuable business outcomes to their customers.

“The only way cybersecurity can stay ahead of the threat era is to leverage autonomous technology that can provide relevant intelligence in real time,” said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. “Understanding the network, expertise and motivations of threat actors allows teams to build a complete picture of intelligence and protect against data breaches, fraud and ransomware attacks.”

“The surge in ransomware, the threat of the nation-state, and the increase in cybercriminal activity due to COVID-19 are just some of the factors that made strong cybersecurity defense a top priority for all businesses exposed to sensitive data,” said the CEO. David Campbell said. , Tech Ascension Award. “We are honored to honor these industry leaders who have demonstrated their unique approach, innovative technology and ability to protect their organizations with world-class talent.”

The story continues

For more information on Cybersixgill, please visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information on Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

About Cyber ​​sixgill

Cybersixgill’s fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations combat cybercrime, detect phishing, data breaches, fraud, and vulnerabilities, and amplify incident response in real time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal provides security teams with actionable, contextual insights and the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds, such as Darkfeed and CVE Insights from DVE scores, leverage Cybersixgill’s unmatched intelligence gathering capabilities to provide real-time information to your organization’s existing security systems. Most recently, Cybersixgill has introduced agility to threat intelligence using the CI / CP methodology (continuous investigation / continuous protection). Current customers include businesses, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement agencies.

About Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technologies that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners outperform the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and are validated by independent organizations. Applicants are judged on the basis of innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance statistics, and competitive differentiators. This award recognizes leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For more information on Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

Media contacts: Laurie Ben-Haim Cyber ​​sixgill + 1-646-300-9549 + [email protected]

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersixgill-recognized-as-the-best-machine-learning-autonomous-solution-by-the-2021-tech-ascension-awards -301397008. html

Source Cyber ​​sixgill

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cybersixgill-recognized-best-machine-learning-160000098.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos