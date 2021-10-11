Description of USB-A, USB-C, Lightning connector





Is your cable a snuff?

According to Greengart, how do you know if the cable is okay? Generally speaking, you should buy cables from reputable hardware manufacturers and accessory brands, including companies such as Anker and Belkin. The cheapest cables you may find online or in inconvenient stores may be fragile or charge slowly. However, all cables are vulnerable to the winding pulls and pulls we pass through.

Manufacturers usually emphasize bending life, which is an indicator of cable quality and material. The longer the bending life, the longer the cable life in theory. For example, Anker offers cables with a lifespan of 10,000 to 40,000 bends.

If you’re considering charging your iPhone, MFI-certified cables or accessories (for iPhone / iPod / iPad) specify Apple’s bounty and reliable products. Non-MFI certified cables can get hot during charging, can damage phones, tablets, laptops, or other devices and, in the worst case, cause a fire. Says an Anker representative. You can also check the package or cable itself for the USB-IF certification logo, a non-profit organization of companies that have developed the Universal Serial Bus specification.

For example, the length of the cable is important if you want to extend the cable from the console connector to the passenger seat phone in the back seat of the car, or connect it to an unobtrusive power outlet. Pay attention to the material around the head that plugs into the cord and port. It can be metal or plastic. Some nylon braided cables may have more protection than flat plastic, and silicone-coated cables are softer to the touch and less tangled than other materials.

If your phone has a case, make sure the cables you use are fully inserted. Various materials can help the durability of the cable, but they do not affect the power supply and data transfer speed of the cable.

However, do not completely get caught in the cable or the cord itself. The important thing to look for is the wattage output of the power supply, says Wayne Ram, senior director of research in the Americas of CCS Insight, a mobile-focused market research firm in London. For example, a 5-watt power adapter charges the phone relatively slowly, he says. Apple sells a 20-watt USB-C adapter for $ 20 and says it can charge the iPhone 8 (or later), iPad Pro, or iPad Air faster.

Larger devices such as laptops typically require more power to charge. Anker advises that both the charger and the cable must be rated to handle the maximum power requirements of the device.

The dongle disappears

Need to live longer with a dongle? Accessory dongles and portable docks with additional connectors may not be the most sophisticated solution, but they are the only ones if you need to connect a legacy USB device to a computer with USB-C, for example. It may be an option. A USB-C-enabled dock for your computer may provide other necessary ports, such as a memory card, Ethernet cable, HDMI slot, and display connector needed to connect an external monitor.

If you’re still using wired headphones, you may also need a Lightning or USB-C dongle. This is because the former standard 5mm headphone jack on the phone is endangered.

How long is the cable important? Will you move to wireless anyway? There is certainly a big impetus to completely abolish the code. I was watching it with headphones and wireless charging. The latest flagship phones support a wireless charging standard called Qi, but not all phones exist yet. There is also a speed issue. Wireless chargers tend to offer a lot of convenience, but they are much slower and less energy efficient, Greengart says. Perhaps you’ll stay on the phone for at least two more years.

How about a car connector? Your car has one or more USB-A ports that occupants use to charge their devices, and people are likely to leave the charging cable in their car on a daily basis. However, there are relatively few new models with USB-C.

Unlike consumer electronics, which have a relatively short product life cycle, cars tend to last nearly a decade, so this problem can occur for quite some time, Lam says. You have to endure the madness of this cable for a while before convergence to USB-C improves the situation.

