Monster Hunter Rise is cross-play, there is no cross-save on PC

Monster Hunter Rise does not include the option to transfer saves from Switch or play with people on other platforms when it arrives on the PC early next year, the official Twitter account of the series confirmed today.

I’ve heard cross-save and cross-play requests [Monster Hunter Rise and the upcoming Sunbreak expansion]I read the announcement, but unfortunately, after investigating throughout the development process, I found that it couldn’t be implemented this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.

Monster Hunter Rise, first launched on Switch last March, offers a more traditional Monster Hunter experience compared to the widely acclaimed Monster Hunter World in 2018. With the introduction of rideable dog companions and more fluid movement options, the game quickly became a hit with longtime fans, but newcomers have adapted to its complex controls and lack of in-game direction. I found it difficult.

Like the previous Monster Hunter installments, Rise is a game of constant progress. All hunting has helped to gather resources for weapons and armor, which are used to defeat larger prey for resources to make even better equipment.

G / O media may receive fees

That’s why Switch enthusiasts have been developing and expanding their weapons for the past six months. The fact that they can’t carry that progress on to the PC version promises a much more beautiful and technically impressive experience than Nintendo’s relatively powerless hardware.

Monster Hunter: World didn’t even include cross-platform save transfers or cross-play, so at least Capcom is consistently disappointed.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available on PC on January 12, 2022, supporting 4K and ultra-wide resolutions, unlimited frame rates and high resolution textures. Sunbreak, the first major extension of the game, will be released simultaneously on Switch and PC sometime next summer. Don’t expect to switch platforms in the near future.

