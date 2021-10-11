Pluralsight Announces First Best in Tech Award Winners | Regional News





SILICON SLOPES, Utah, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Pluralsight, Inc., a technology labor development company. Today announced the winners of the 2021 Best in Tech Awards. The first award aims to celebrate and celebrate Pluralsight’s customers, who are leading technology-driven innovation and workforce development. Winners will be virtually honored at the annual Pluralsight LIVE User Conference, which will take place October 12-14, 2021.

Aaron Skonnard, Co-Founder and CEO of Pluralsight, said: “The Best in Tech Awards give us the opportunity to recognize leading organizations driving innovative solutions to today’s toughest business challenges. These Pluralsight customers embrace innovation and industry We have been working on our technical skills, demonstrating coherence that pushes the boundaries with our pioneers. Development to deliver incredible results to our customers. “

2021 Best Intec Award Winners

Best Labor Transformation: Deutsche Bank Best Skill Up Program: ANZ Bank Best Skill Transformation Large: Accenture Best Workflow Efficiency: Thomson Reuters Best Agility: Applied Materials Best Data Transformation: KAR Global

Details of 2021 Best Intec Award Winners

Best Labor Transformation: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, is transforming a legacy organization with an engineering-led culture. They set new limits in talent development, best talent retention, and approaches to business outcomes, including the industry’s first strategic partnership with Google Cloud, backed by Google Cloud learning, hackathons, and engineering days at Pluralsight. Continues to push up.

Best Skill Up Program: ANZ Bank

As one of Australia’s top four banks, ANZ Bank needed to invest in an optimized workforce in the future. ANZ Bank has used Pluralsight Skills to improve the skills of engineers in Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia and Singapore to carry out their technical business strategies. At the start of the pandemic, ANZ Bank will respond quickly by making multiple site skills available to technology departments, transforming banks for the future and helping them build the features they need to offer today. Did. With access to over 3000 Pluralsight licenses, ANZ Bank ensures that technicians have what they need to develop innovative skills. Their leaders now understand their current capabilities, which in turn inform future strategies and skills development plans.

Best of Massive Skill Transformation: Accenture

Learning is Accenture’s way of life. As a Fortune Global 500 company, expanding the learning and development of more than 600,000 employees is not easy. Accenture used Pluralsight Skills as part of its internal learning program to inventory technology skills, fill gaps, and provide market-related features to all employees. They have created a highly agile organization that continually evolves skills and business practices to help clients transform faster than ever before.

Maximum workflow efficiency: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters, a leading provider of business information services, has set the goal of allowing engineers to focus on their area of ​​expertise, code. Thomson Reuters has set a goal for each product engineering leader to increase coding days by 10%. By partnering with Pluralsight Flow, teams can now define repeatable, simple, fault-free processes. In addition to increasing coding time, Thomson Reuters has created a more aggressive culture of measurable improvements during engineering transformation.

Best of Agility: Applied Materials

As the world’s largest semiconductor and display equipment company, Applied Materials recognized the need for rapid and successful digital transformation across its financial organization to support its growth goals. To achieve this, Applied Materials has completed one of the fastest and most comprehensive digital transformations ever performed by a large global financial organization. Work with Pluralsight to determine skill levels for all team members related to digital capabilities, improve skills as needed, and continue learning to enable finance professionals to take advantage of new digital operating models. I was able to provide it. As a result, Applied Materials’ finance team leads internal responsibilities in enabling timely business decisions and successful execution in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

Best of Data Transformation: KAR Global

With the help of Pluralsight Flow, KAR Global’s goal of building a world-class digital marketplace for used cars with high-performance software engineering and product development teams has been achieved. KAR will now be able to visualize when engagement drops or needs to be redone, allowing leaders to use the data to reorganize teams to meet customer needs. We were also able to use Pluralsight Flow data to enhance talent development and retention, support a high-performance culture, and demonstrate the value of KAR’s technical team.

See the full list of Pluralsight Best in Tech Award winners to learn more about the Best in Tech Awards program.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is a key technology that helps businesses and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes, gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. It is a labor development company. Pluralsight is trusted by leading companies of all sizes in all industries to help individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills are courses created by experts in today’s most important technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security to help companies build their technology skills on a large scale. Skills also include tools to align skill development with business goals, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments, and proprietary analysis. Flow complements your skills by providing engineering teams with visibility into actionable data and workflow patterns to accelerate product and service delivery. For more information on Pluralsight, please visit pluralsight.com.

Media contacts

Pluralsight PR

Dan Sorensen

Communication director

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralsight-announces-the-inaugural-best-in-tech-award-winners-301397127 .html

Source Plural sight

