Seven years after raising $ 542 million on a $ 2 billion valuation, MagicLeap raises $ 500 million on a $ 2 billion valuation – TechCrunch





Magic Leap had one hellish journey. Because of their honor, investors still seem obsessed with giving them money.

Augmented reality startups today announced that they have raised $ 500 million from existing investors with a $ 2 billion valuation. This round reflects the terms of the October 2014 hike, where Magic Leap raised $ 542 million in the reported $ 2 billion valuation. A lot happened in the meantime.

Curiously, Magic Leap has decided not to actually disclose the specific investors participating in this latest round of financing. At this point, the company has raised a total of $ 3.5 billion, according to Crunchbase. This means that most of the investors they bring in haven’t been very successful so far.

The latest valuation is far from the company’s $ 6.7 billion valuation achieved in 2019, but it could be much worse for startups that were nearly closed last year. Magic Leap fired a healthy chunk of its staff and was forced to raise hundreds of millions of people last year under significant valuation conditions. The startup has also replaced its founder Rony Abovitz as CEO with former Microsoft VP Peggy Johnson.

The company redefines messaging with a full focus on the enterprise audience after trying to compete with Microsoft for military contracts (and failing) and with Microsoft for enterprise clients (with some success). I’m trying to turn things around. All the while trying to stay on the consumer radar by bankrolling expensive games for very expensive headsets.

In addition to the news of this new round, we also got a new rendering of the startup’s next AR eyeglass product via CNBC. The device’s footprint seems to be much smaller, but Magic Leap didn’t say much about the new features of the device. In a press release, Magic Leap states that it will roll out a new piece of hardware called Magic Leap 2 next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/11/seven-years-after-raising-542m-at-a-2b-valuation-magic-leap-raises-500m-at-a-2b-valuation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos