Google TV has added user profiles, watchlists, and an improved “ambient mode” – TechCrunch





Google TV adds multiple user profiles to allow everyone in your household to access your personalized space with your Google account. According to Google, personalized profiles give users personalized TV show and movie recommendations, easy access to their personal watchlists, and the help of the Google Assistant.

The search giants outlined in blog posts help users discover more content that they might enjoy, taking into account their interests and preferences when watching TV. .. Parents can also set up their child’s profile to give them access to movies and shows under their supervision. Each Google Account has its own watchlist, so the content you want to see later will appear in your profile and remain isolated from other user lists.

Google also states that you can ask for recommendations by saying, what should I look for? Or say “Show me my day” to help streamline your day. Your profile is linked to the Google Assistant for your account, so you’ll get the personalized answer you’re looking for.

The company says it’s easy to set up a new profile because the downloaded app and the app’s login information are used between profiles, so you don’t have to start over every time you set up a new profile.

Google also said it would make the screensaver-like feature “Ambient Mode” more convenient by adding more personalized information and recommended cards. For example, television can keep profile-based information such as weather, news, and sports up-to-date. Users can scroll through the on-screen shortcuts to quickly view photos or start playing music. If the user is away for an extended period of time, the TV will move to full ambient mode photos or handpicked artwork.

In addition to YouTube TV and SLING TV, Google TV has also expanded its live TV options by integrating the streaming service Philo into its live TV capabilities. For users who have added Philo as a live TV provider,[LiveTV]Shows and recommendations are displayed on the tab.

Profile support and the new ambient mode feature will soon be available on Google TV and Chromecast with Sony and TCL’s Google TV. Profiles will be available globally, but Ambient Mode cards will only be available in the United States for the first time.

