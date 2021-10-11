15 years of Google Docs, and where the next 15 years might take us





If you created the document 15 years ago, you may have created it in Microsoft Word. Part of the highly successful Office suite, Word was the de facto option for authors, office workers, students, teachers, and more to create text.

However, on October 11, 2006, Google officially released Google Docs and Spreadsheets in beta. Like all Google, documents and spreadsheets are cloud-based applications that allow you to collaborate with others in real time. It’s easy to forget now, but this was quite different from the way most people worked on documents at the time.

I was in another carrier 15 years ago and had to work with many spreadsheets and Powerpoint presentations accessed on shared network drives. Submitting them to others for editing or notes was a daunting process. To make sure you have the latest version of a document, it’s usually a hassle to get to something insanely complex like April_Report_051504_NI_final_final_reallyfinal, a 6-digit number that represents the last modified date, initials that indicate who checked out, and so on. Note will be added at the end. .doc.

Fifteen years later, I’m writing this story in Google Docs, which I share with the editor. If I keep typing here, I can make as many changes as I need to the finished part of the draft and nothing will be lost. Collaboration is much better than before, and Google Docs dominates it, but getting here hasn’t always been smooth.

Google Docs started as a hacked experiment. Its creator, Sam Schillace, said in an interview with The Verge in 2013. Eight years ago, he created a tool called Writely, a web-based text editing platform. Google acquired the company in March 2006. According to Schillace, 90% of companies used Writely only a month later. When we went to Google, Writely was hired in-house very quickly, he said. Only seven months later, Google officially released documents and spreadsheets at the Office 2.0 Conference in San Francisco. Like most Google products of the time, it was released in beta for free.

Not surprisingly, it wasn’t comparable to what Microsoft offered in Office. The text editor was, in relatively simple terms, very simple. But more importantly, Google Docs only worked if you had an active internet connection. Good broadband was pretty common at work and in college, but it wasn’t much easier to find when you stepped into the world. Google Docs wasn’t a beginner if you were traveling, for example, wanting to work on an airplane.

It didn’t take long for Google to realize that they needed to figure out how to sync their documents to their computer for offline access. In May 2007, on World’s First Developer Day, the company announced Google Gears. Gears was an open source project and browser extension for Mac, Windows, and Linux that helped web apps work without an internet connection. This project was intended for use by all developers, but it makes perfect sense to use it for Google Docs.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the most stable tool. In late 2009, Google stopped developing Gears in favor of using the features provided by HTML 5. However, while Google continued to support applications that use Gears, the technology migration may have had no benefit in adopting documentation and its broad app suite. At companies and educational institutions.

Around this time, Google was experimenting with different ways to drive collaboration and communication. The documentation was just one of the success stories. But there was a failure. The most notable of these was Google Wave, an ambitious combination of instant messaging, email, documents, multimedia and more. The Google Wave invitation was sold on eBay because it was hyped by the tech press. However, interest fell sharply, primarily because it felt like there were fewer finished products than most Google beta releases.

Google didn’t do a great job of explaining exactly what problem this new tool was designed to solve, and the company unplugged it in 2010, just a year later. But much of what Google experimented with on Wave ended up living elsewhere. In fact, just as Google finished developing Wave, the company added chat to Google Docs to allow people opening the same file to discuss what they’re working on with the content itself. bottom.

However, Google Docs has clearly evolved beyond the early struggles. Over the past decade, Google has focused on its products in some surprising amount, repeating and improving at a steady pace. This is a feature of the product that Google really believes in. It’s the same way the company handled Android, Chrome (both browser and OS), Drive, Photos, and of course search and Gmail.

As Internet access became more and more popular, the fact that documents (like most Google products) worked best online wasn’t too much of a hindrance. You don’t have to worry about saving documents, but it took me a while to get used to it, but even if your browser crashes, whatever you’re working on in the cloud is now commonplace.

Perhaps the biggest support for Google’s cloud-first strategy came in 2010, when Microsoft took the first step to bring Office applications online. However, for a long time, Google’s suite of apps was suitable for the cloud. For example, until late 2013, multiple people couldn’t work on the same Office document. It was built into Google Docs from the beginning. Apple also took the lead of Google to bring the iWork app online in 2013, eventually enabling simultaneous collaboration.

Office remains dominant in the workplace, but it’s no exaggeration to say that Google has given Microsoft its first real competition over the years. Google has huge customers such as Salesforce, Whirlpool, Twitter and Spotify. In addition, by combining Google’s app with an inexpensive Chromebook and its educational platform, the company is demonstrating its strength not only in kindergarten to high school education, but also in higher education.

For the next 15 years, it is almost certain that collaboration and remote work will continue to be very important. It was obvious before COVID-19, and the last 18 months have blown up the idea that basically everyone needs to go to the office. For a good idea of ​​where collaboration is heading, consider Microsoft’s open source Fluid framework. First announced in May 2019, Fluid aims to remove barriers between different file formats and make it easier to bring content from different sources. Microsoft describes it as a way to share atomized components of data between multiple files, so if you update a spreadsheet for one document, linking to that content in another file will automatically change those changes. Will be reflected.

Dropbox hasn’t come up with its own atomized component of the document, but the Paper app works the same. They’re as collaborative as Google Docs, but they support a wide range of content plugins, so you can embed YouTube videos, Google Calendar elements, Figma documents, to-do lists, Trello lists, or even entire Google Docs. increase.

Microsoft is carefully considering the development of Fluid and has taken a small step since its first release. Earlier this year, the company announced that some Fluid components would work with the communications platform team. Moving content to everywhere else we work outside of rigorous platforms like Google Docs and Microsoft Office will be another important step forward.

It’s already happening to some extent. Dropbox has been supporting the creation, sharing, and editing of Microsoft Office documents within its own apps and websites for years, but later Google Docs added similar support. Also, apps like Slack have a lot of integrations for things like Google Drive and Trello, but it’s not clear how widely used or essential they are for Slack workflows. (I mainly just drop the link to the Google Docs that needs to be edited.)

Ironically, as the barriers between content and file types disappear and more people work in virtual spaces like Teams and Slack, Google’s vision for Wave seems pretty visionary. The concept of project or team space, which covers all the important elements such as documents, spreadsheets, images, videos, and other types of content, seems to point the way. But despite the fact that Google (and other industries) is returning to a model that reminds us of Wave’s attempts, Google’s strategy still lacks.

That part is messaging, and as long as Google has existed, it’s been a struggle for Google. As detailed by Ars Technica, Google has been unable to stick to a consistent messaging plan for consumers and businesses. At some point, Google Chat (ne Hangouts) could have been Slack’s strong competitor, the Web connecting all the content people work on, but because Slack has gained an edge over the last five years. , The company missed the boat. Google Workspace has a huge user base, but it doesn’t permeate the aspects of the message that brings together the modern workplace.

That said, Google’s Smart Canvas (announced at this year’s I / O) is a unique version of Fluid that could be a way to integrate different forms of content and communication all in one place. there is. From what we’ve seen, Smart Canvas has a variety of components, all in one, like a Meet call along with Google Docs for taking notes and a to-do list for assigning items to team members. You can put them together on a canvas. It’s only rolled out to paid Google Workspace customers, but it’s definitely worth seeing how it evolves.

It is not possible to really say how other cultural workplace changes, such as those brought about by COVID-19, will occur in the next 15 years. And those changes are probably the driving force behind the most important changes in work-oriented products.

