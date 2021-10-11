How Digitally Savvy Partners Remove Complexity from Pathology-Med-Tech Innovation





Afshin Attari, Senior Director of Exponential-e’s Public Sector and Integrated Platforms, writes about how to use AI-enabled digital pathology to improve patient care and diagnosis.

If you haven’t heard of it, pathological disease research has received quite a bit of attention in the last 18 months. Of course, everyone knows why, but the announcement that the NHS will receive a $ 5.4 billion cash injection from the UK government to support further pandemic responses means that its profile remains high for some time. To do. The reason is that most of these funds go to technologies that support digital pathology, so this service can increase the efficiency of patient care and support healthcare professionals who process the COVID-19 backlog.

Currently, the patient’s diagnostic pathway is an analog process that involves tissue preparation and the use of film slides to study specimens. However, digital pathology provides the opportunity to convert these slides into digital format and digitize the vast range of data sets generated by the study. It’s a very exciting technology to lay the foundation for computer analysis of vast amounts of data. This enables healthcare professionals to gain valuable insights into their illness, advance patient diagnosis, and enhance patient care in a more efficient and accurate process.

However, the technology behind digital pathology can be complex, and there are some important challenges that must be overcome before implementation becomes widespread. I would like to take this opportunity to explain.

Enable better patient outcomes with digital pathology

First, let’s take a look at the benefits and opportunities that digital pathology offers, not only for medical services, but also for patient outcomes. From a diagnostic point of view, it protects against misidentification of illness and makes broader collaboration between multidisciplinary teams much easier, even for teams working remotely. Medical professionals can consult more colleagues and easily request a second opinion without sharing a copy of the paper, allowing for a much faster and more accurate diagnosis and more effective subsequent patient care. Become a target.

AI and ML tools can also use digital data pools created by digital pathology to provide an opportunity to look for trends and patterns. This allows consultants, for example, to identify symptoms, causes, and illnesses more quickly, develop more accurate treatment routes at an earlier stage, and enable better patient treatment and outcomes. increase.

The power of these enormous computational models means that healthcare professionals can identify trends in just a fraction of the time humans can, allowing them to focus more time on patient care.

Addressing Digital Complexity

However, technology and digital transformation also add complexity. Many companies, including organizations within Heath Services, have great intentions when it comes to implementing new digital processes, but face challenges when it comes to implementation and adoption.

For example, it can be difficult to implement and build a resilient and secure infrastructure to maintain such a large and sensitive data pool. And that’s before considering how to ensure consistent availability for consultants working 24 hours a day, and how to ensure that your data footprint complies with data sovereignty and privacy regulations.

Leverage appropriate expertise

To overcome all these challenges, many digitally savvy healthcare organizations rely on their expert partners to help implement a resilient and secure technology platform for their purposes. They are very complex in achieving infrastructure and network consistency throughout the healthcare digitization process and need a team with the skills to support a software-based approach to infrastructure and networking. Because we are aware that there is.

After all, keep in mind that the risks are high, both in terms of ensuring patient confidentiality and, most importantly, providing world-leading medical care. Eliminating the complexity of implementing a purposeful infrastructure and providing the required sector-specific expertise means that healthcare professionals and patients can focus on getting the most out of their digital pathology. ..

However, it is important to choose the right partner. We can provide a wealth of support for the design, implementation, and operation of the technical platforms required for digital pathology. However, to ensure patient success, it is imperative to choose one that is familiar with the industry itself, not just the technology. Partners with industry-specific experience have the power to combine the technical knowledge needed to carry out new digital processes with the capabilities of those who work directly in the sector.

It was just the beginning of what was possible

What’s so exciting about these new technology platforms is that their functionality isn’t limited to pathology. The processes behind digital pathology may be applied in the near future to various medical services such as radiology and other disciplines that process large data sets.

Such platforms curate patient data in a format that is widely shared by healthcare professionals, freeing up work practices and enhancing data and patient information sharing, similar to what is happening today. It can also be the key to overcoming the crisis. At that time, we used their potential to realize our long-standing vision of the digitized healthcare sector.

