Three Bronze Valley companies are invested by the Google Black Founders Fund





Bronze Valley is a non-profit, early-stage venture investment platform that supports high-growth, innovation, and technology-enabled companies, created by diverse, undervalued, and undervalued founders. Launched in 2017 with the support of Alabama Power, the organization is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). To date, Bronze Valley’s investment portfolio consists of 12 companies.

In September, three Bronze Valley portfolio companies, Acclinate, Lillii RNB, and Mixtroz, were named from among the 50 startups nationwide that make up the 2021 cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. The fund provides undiluted cash awards to black-led start-ups that also receive Google Cloud credits, Google.org Ads grants, and hands-on support.

Recently, Acclinate co-founder and CEO Tiffany Whitlow, Lillii RNB founder and CEO Barbara Jones, and Mixtroz co-founder Ashlee Ammons have announced their investment in Google’s ventures and what they mean for future plans. Answered questions about future prospects. Like diverse founders and companies.

Q: How is your reaction to this perception from Google? How does funding affect your plans for continued growth?

Ammons: It was a shock at first. We are now determined not only to meet the expectations of this prestigious recognition, but to exceed it. Capital is meaningful, but in the form of technical support from Google-wide tools and teams, other resources can have even greater and longer lasting impacts. , Valuable.

Jones: We were surprised and very grateful when we were told that we were accepted into the program. I couldn’t believe it and I was dancing for joy! We are about to hire someone to lead the sales department as Vice President of Sales. Our offer was not accepted because we could not afford to pay a high base salary. Now, with undiluted funding from Google, we are able to provide more base salary. We have found this to help hire a Vice President of Sales.

Whitlow: I was ecstatic! You can increase the depth of our work and reach our target community even more. This level of support allows you to perform the tasks you set up with advanced collaboration, resources, and results. This is a turning point for us, and support is used to further accelerate the platform and effectively scale it to meet the needs of enterprise clients.

Q: How important is it to continue to emphasize diversity and inclusiveness in building a network of investment and support for minorities, women and other undervalued founders?

Ashley Ammons. (Contribution)

Ammons: We need to continue to support until the DEI initiative is no longer needed and the number of undervalued founders is equal to the number of valued founders today. When the undervalued founder is afraid to fail and is afraid that he will never be shot again. When we can all run the innovation race without the current 10 second delay. We cannot know how great entrepreneurship and innovation will be until we are all ready to play.

Jones: The money I received this year was my first time. I tried to raise money in the past and failed, but it wasn’t taken seriously. This year, we asked more people to ask questions, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and black-owned businesses. Rather than begging everyone to fund us. That is very important. The money we received gave us the traction we needed to triple our earnings this year. We are not looking for handouts, we are only looking for fair opportunities.

Whitlow: For two reasons, it’s important to continue to focus on diversity and inclusion in networking. First, there are many founders who miss the opportunity to benefit from such programs if D & I is not the focus. Second, the missed opportunity flows in both directions. Without the diverse and comprehensive representation at these tables, there is a lack of different opinions, opinions and ideas that could directly benefit those who fund and seek them.

Q: Can you share the challenges your business faces and overcomes, and / or the challenges you continue to face?

Ammons: We’ve been working on this business since the 2014 initiative, but it’s probably just getting started. Much of this can be attributed to the fact that from 2014 to 2018, it took some traction, but meaningful funding, during the journey. This delay hinders your chances of becoming an entrepreneur. Most people do not have the financial or family situation to stop their income for years. And, and perhaps more importantly, when you first start a business, you’re in the process of an immeasurable amount of gravel and hustle and bustle to make it happen, especially such a journey naturally diminishes. It’s possible, it’s our responsibility to keep each other motivated as we stayed on the course, and this is our time.

Jones: The biggest challenge this year is recruitment. We spent a lot of time posting jobs on the job board, tracking respondents, screening, and hiring. We haven’t made much progress until we raised over $ 1 million this year and hired a hiring company to help us.

Whitlow: One of the ongoing challenges is to engage the minority community to make better and more informed health decisions, such as participation in clinical trials and studies. This is primarily a challenge due to lack of trust in the medical community. So our strategy is what we call the speed of trust. We see it not as a challenge, but as much of what we have to do to provide the best service to our target community.

Q: Personally, what does the future of minorities and women-owned businesses look like to the company?

Ammons: The future is bright for all of them. In entrepreneurship, your job is to identify the problem and come up with a solution to it in a way that wasn’t done before. The problem comes first, then the important solution. That’s why Mixtroz remains in the game today. For minority and women-owned businesses, the problem has been identified and is currently being addressed.

Barbara Jones. (Contribution)

Jones: The future for me is very exciting. I want to be one of the black female unicorns in Atlanta. My company can save millions of dollars to retailers from fraudulent returns. For minorities and women, we can get the money we need, make unicorns with the money we have secured, and prove that we can make a lot of money for our investors.

Whitlow: To me, the future looks bright. I’ve been tasked with some tremendous opportunities and jobs, and I’m definitely heading for the challenge. I feel that everything I’ve experienced so far has prepared me for this time. I have supporting families, investors, and encouraging co-founders and leaders. We know this can be done! As for companies, the minority community and the healthcare industry are truly changing the way they see and interact with each other. This is a change that must occur in order for either or both to prosper in the future. Hopefully, the future of minority and women-owned businesses will mean that they will receive a solid chance of prosperity. It means funding, mentorship, and exposure. It means the table seat where the decision is made.

Q: What gives you hope in the uncertain times we live in?

Ammons: Even in the most terrifying times, our family, friends, teams and colleagues continue to do just that: alive.

Jones: I’m looking forward to seeing big companies like Google and Morgan Stanley that are spending money on what they believe in and making a difference. I’m hoping to see a diverse group of colleagues and fellow entrepreneurs raising the money they need. Build teams, grow and grow your business. It’s beautiful to see and full of hope.

Whitlow: The idea of ​​what is possible. I know there is a silver lining, even though everything may sometimes look dark. My job is to wake up every day and do what I can to find it for myself and others.

