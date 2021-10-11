Netsmart and clients share insights and demonstrate innovative technology at AHCA / NCAL conventions and expos





Washington, DC, Overland Park, October 11, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Netsmart today includes multiple clients and AJ Peterson, Vice President and General Manager including virtual care, mental health and CMS requirements Announced to announce new topics. , And technology will be used to drive operations and outcomes in Washington, DC, October 10-13, at the 72nd National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan (AHCA / NCAL) 2021 Convention and Expo.

At booth 522, convention attendees will learn about NetsmartCareFabric technology solutions and services that enable care coordination between providers throughout the healthcare ecosystem. The Netsmart booth will showcase myUnity, the industry’s first personal-centric electronic health record (EHR). myUnity provides a complete continuous platform that provides a single comprehensive health record across skilled nursing, assisted living, home care and hospice, independent living, and palliative care settings. The platform connects clinical, operational, and financial workflows into a single solution, increasing the efficiency of helping clinicians and staff deliver quality care.

Netsmart will also showcase its Simple portfolio of solutions such as SimpleAnalyzer, SimpleConnect and SimplePBJ as part of the CareFabric platform. The solution suite consists of an interactive 5-star planner, predictive analytics dashboard, real-time quality measurements, research reports, PDPM analytics / benchmarks, and payroll-based journal (PBJ) reports. Participants can stop by booth 417 to receive demonstrations of how these products can leverage predictive analytics to improve organizational performance and quality performance assessments.

The Expo Hall will be open to participants from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm on Monday, October 11th, and from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, October 12th. Participants explore solutions across the Netsmart Care Fabric platform and leverage advanced interoperability capabilities to inform and automate the ingestion process, improve occupancy, coordinate care and provide services. Hear how to improve and enable advanced analysis and tracking of results.

Mike Valentine, CEO of Netsmart, said: “As the healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve, the Netsmart Care Fabric platform helps clients digitize and integrate their operations across a variety of capabilities. Acute phase with networking and educational events such as the AHCA / NCAL Convention. Later providers will position themselves now and in the future. “

Educational sessions provide insights and perspectives on front-line topics in the post-acute care industry, including COVID-19 recovery, workforce strategy, technology, and infection control. Netsmart experts, AJ Peterson, and client industry leaders will speak in various sessions throughout the four-day event.

October 10th (Sun)

Silver Quality Awards: How-Two, Tools, and Resources The Elders Housing and Services Leadership Institute Dean, Cathy Bergland, MBA, and NHA outline the requirements of silver standards and scoring systems and help organizations respond effectively. I will give an example. To the standard.

Gold Quality Awards: How-tos, Tools, and Resources and Consulting Maryruth Butler, President of Cascadia Healthcare, has joined the panel of quality awards judges to join standards, award organizational improvements, potential gap identification, and current status. Discuss about. Organizational systems and processes.

October 11 (Monday)

Connecting Points: Social Isolation, Trauma-Based Care, Elder Abuse Dr. Carolyn Eichberg, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Independent Consultant of Charles E. Smith Life Community joins the panel to discuss elder abuse screening and best Identify practices. Resources for enhancing the connection and healing of socially isolated older people and vulnerable adults.

Interprofessional Practical Ability: Catalyst for Human-Centered Care Dr. Anna Fisher, Director of Education and Quality at Hillcrest Health Services, reviews evidence-based updates to personal-centric care and practices interprofessional practices. Demonstrate the value of the ability. Session participants will use their existing CMS care requirements to create a sample facility action plan using the tools provided to all staff in different healthcare environments.

Healthcare Digitization Practice: Making Virtual Medicine a Reality Mark Planket, Information Technology Director of the Maple Nord Community, and AJ Peterson, Vice President and General Manager of NetSmart, are between COVID-19. Share the important role that an immersive telemedicine platform plays. In this virtual session, speakers identify successful strategies for implementing telemedicine hardware and software solutions.

Participants will stop by Netsmart booth 522 and Simple booth 417 at the AHCA / NCAL 2021 Conference and Expo to meet with Netsmart experts or schedule live demonstrations with technology that enables providers to succeed. We encourage you to learn about the tools. Post-acute care.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and service solutions, designing powerful, intuitive and easy electronic health records (EHR), health information exchange (HIE), analytics and telemedicine solutions and services. , Build, and provide. -use. Our platform provides accurate and up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and acute post-care (consisting of home care, hospice and senior living) markets. We make complex things simple and personalized, allowing clients to focus on their area of ​​expertise: providing services and treatments that support holistic care.

Leveraging a powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments, and improve the outcomes of caregivers. .. Streamlined systems and personalized workflows give users instant access to relevant information when and where they need it.

Netsmart has been working to provide a common platform for integrating care for over 50 years. Simple. Personal. powerful. More than 2,400 employees work with more than 680,000 users of clients across the United States to develop and deploy technologies that automate and coordinate everything from clinical to financial and administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of today’s health care. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on the CareThreads blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, follow us on Facebook, or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDay Matters Foundation, which was established to help behavioral health, home care, senior life and social welfare organizations learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005180/en/

contact address

Netsmart Media Contact: [email protected] 913.272.2235

