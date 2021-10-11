Arataki Ito is Twitter’s latest Genshin Impact Sensation





Illustration: miHoYo

The Genshin Impact Community has become a hot topic with the upcoming appearance of Ito Arataki, a new character from the game Inazuma nation. As a rare move, Genshin developer miHoYo officially announced the character today before the story quest appeared in the game itself. Little is known about how he considers the story of the whole game, but players are very excited because it’s clear what he looks like.

On October 5th, a screenshot of the leaked Itto was posted on a Chinese forum. But it only caught him from behind, so until he was officially announced today, the only thing players could recognize was that he was a Claymore-wielding character. Genshin had consistent problems with leakers in the past, but miHoYo recently put legal pressure on video-sharing site Bilibili to identify beta leakers. Today’s announcement by miHoYo was surprising, but this action could represent a strategic effort for miHoYo to defeat the leak.

With the appearance of Ittos completely revealed, players were certainly able to speak a lot. According to thirst tweets, the old geographic character Zhongli is currently competing for the Geo Daddy title. Itto is tall, buffed and unshirted. Although other male characters have shown their skin in the past (look at you, Kaeya), the character roster of Genshin Impact is dominated mainly by cute boy boys. I’m not dissatisfied, but there are many players who like anime men to look strong and muscular. Ito is one of the few characters of Genshin that fits the bill. Some players compare it to strong characters that look similar, such as Kyojuro Renkoku from the manga “Kimetsu no Yaiba” and Doji Ibaraki from the mobile game “Onmyoji”.

The follow-up announcement states that Ito is part of the demon, which makes him similar to other mixed characters such as Ganyu and Yanfei in Half Adept. But unlike characters from a better government background, Ito is the leader of the Arataki gang. His backstory suggests that his character is more chaotic. This can be an interesting departure from the way characters that share the game’s geographic elements and Ittos affiliation are usually portrayed as legitimate good.

G / O media may receive fees

When it comes to gameplay, all we know now is that he is the character of the geographic element that wields Claymore. It could indicate that he shares a gameplay niche with the 4-star character Noelle, who is known for his high personal damage output and some support abilities. But it’s also entirely possible for the developer to put more emphasis on his support and make it a much more powerful DPS character than Noel. Im hopes his release won’t be Kokomi vs. Barbara, Round 2, as they share elements and weapon duplication.

The release date for the Ittos character banner has not yet been announced.

