Microsoft has created only one SpongeBob Xbox Series X console

Two custom Xbox consoles are coming, but only one is really important Photo: Microsoft

To celebrate Nickelodeons All-Star Brawl’s recent release (read cross-promotion), Microsoft is running a sweepstakes. In this sweepstakes, one lucky gamer will win an Xbox Series X console that looks like the Sponge Bob Square Pants. Is there only one lucky gamer? That’s nonsense. Everyone should have the opportunity to own a SpongeBob Xbox.

SpongeBob has been annoying parents, delighting children and inspiring teens to memes since 1999. Almost everyone I know, from my kids to prominent older parents, is somehow impressed with this ridiculous basic animal clade. Anyone who has been influenced in any way by SpongeBob deserves SpongeBox SquareSeries X.

Deserving means worthy of a purchase opportunity. I’m not saying that Microsoft should distribute one of these special consoles to everyone in the world for free. This is a whole new logistic nightmare in addition to the existing logistical nightmare of trying to supply the basic Xbox Series X demand as parts continue to run short around the world. We recommend that all Xbox Series Xs produced come with SpongeBob SquarePants by default. Buyers can remove the wrap if for some reason they prefer a plain and boring box.

My beautiful ladPhoto: Microsoft

please look. Its perfection. The only custom Xbox Series X console I’ve seen nearby is dressed as a box of Bojangles fried chicken. The only way to improve the design is to provide an optional magnetic plastic arm and a base shaped like a SpongeBobs leg without painting the arm.

Read more: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is so good Smash may need to look behind it

And look at that controller? Using the right analog stick and A button as SpongeBobs eyes is a design genius stroke. Indeed, it needs to be evaluated by multiple sweepstakes winners.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Nonsense Photo: Microsoft

Please note that we haven’t touched on other custom Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox Series X consoles. Because it’s garbage. They have Leo on the front and a pizza slice on the side from the face of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And what is that controller? Why does Leo suddenly have the correct analog nose? meaningless. Therefore, according to the official sweepstakes rules, Leo is the second prize.

The SpongeBob console owns its # 1 status, but in reality it shouldn’t be a prize. The pale yellow presence warms the store shelves and should be around the world. It may not be the Xbox Series X console we wanted, but it’s the Xbox Series X console we deserve.

