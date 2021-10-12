Girls coding campaigns allow young women to “make that change” by pursuing a tech career





Every year on International Day of the Girl, Girls Who Code leverages the incredible power of young women around the world, the power to uplift each other in global sisterhood, and most importantly, the future with technology. Celebrate the power to create. I want to live.

“In recent years, the tech industry has become a symbol of the serious inequality that exists in the country, led by men who focus on greed and egomania rather than collective interests,” said Girls Who Code CEO. One Tarika Barrett said. “With Make That Change, we want girls to change the status quo, pursue a tech career, act as a force for the good of the world, and at the same time proudly build an exciting future for them. I know there are women. In the tech industry, which is already using skills to improve the community, Girls Who Code has a network of 90,000 young women alumni ready to do the same. We have built. They are future leaders in the technology industry and the leaders we deserve. “

The campaign begins with a video focusing on STEM’s real women who are changing the community and Girls Who Code Alumni following their footsteps, offering the fascinating hip-hop treatments they have acquired. To do. The women featured are:

Tiffany Kelly; Founder and CEO of Curastory. A platform that helps college athletes monetize their content. Yamile Toussaint Beach; Founder and CEO of STEM From Dance, a non-profit organization that helps black and Latin girls discover stems through dance, and IF / THEN Ambassadors. Roselin Rosario-Melendez; Innovation Leader, Inventor, Polymer Chemist, IF / THEN Ambassador. Minerbatantoko; Tech Entrepreneur, New York City Tech Activist, and New York City’s first Chief Technology Officer. Anami Tagha; Facebook’s quantum computing and artificial intelligence products, and IF / THEN Ambassadors. Karina Popovich, Head of Impact for Makers for Change, Founder of INERTIA, Junior at Cornell University, IF / THEN Ambassador. A web designer specializing in Emmy Chavez, financial technology, blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Keira Nicholas; the current girl coding Club Student, a web designer for the Lawyer Connection Club, which provides legal resources to adolescents. Daelah Nicholas; Current girls coding club students, passionate STEM advocates, and future OBGYN are working on scientific research projects with university professors and postdoctoral students.

Nicole Small, CEO and co-founder of Lidahill Philanthropy, said: The IF / THEN Initiative’s “120 talented and proven AAAS IF / THEN ambassadors are proud to be introduced in such a compelling way in this groundbreaking effort. think.”

Technical jobs are one of the fastest growing professions in the country, with more than 500,000 jobs expected to increase by 2029. Importantly, these jobs are median wages. The median wages for technical workers are more than double the national median. .. While the wage gap for black women compared to white men is 63 cents, in the tech industry, black women earn 90 cents per dollar. Nonetheless, women make up only 26% of computing jobs, and black and Latino women make up only 5.3% of computing jobs.

“In my generation, I respect influencers and artists as careers of choice, and as careers where women can influence and make money. These careers look” cooler “than STEM careers. “Masu,” said Yula Ye, creative at Mojo Supermarket. .. “In this campaign, we wanted to show the true side of STEM. We encouraged real women to change the world, change their bank accounts, and see other women as important to their careers at STEM. rice field.”

About Girls Who Code Girls Who Code works to bridge the gender gap in technology and leads the movement to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue opportunities in the 21st century. It is a non-profit organization. Since its launch in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 450,000 girls through face-to-face programming and has nearly 90,000 college graduates. Through marketing campaigns and advocacy activities, we have driven cultural change and generated 13 billion engagements worldwide. In 2018, the organization was named # 1 of the Most Innovative Nonprofit Organizations on Fast Company’s List of Most Innovative Companies. Follow your organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

Source girl writing code

Related Links

www.girlswhocode.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/girls-who-code-campaign-empowers-young-women-to-make-that-change-by-pursuing-careers-in-tech-301396809.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos