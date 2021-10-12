Banks can take advantage of the trust gap to compete with Big Tech





In recent years, major tech companies have entered various industries. By applying our knowledge of emerging technologies, we were able to confuse and overtake established players in the market. And with the advent of open banking, they are now looking to the financial industry.

Google Pay will soon allow Citibank customers (and nine other banks) to manage their accounts directly from the app. Apple has launched the Apple Card, a unique credit card issued by Goldman Sachs. Amazon currently offers small businesses up to $ 1 million in loans. Meanwhile, Facebook plans to launch its own digital currency, Diem (formerly Libra), in the United States.

Large banks need to innovate rapidly to compete with these start-ups that can offer new digital services to their customers. However, while tech giants do have some important advantages over traditional banks, they are highly developed, well-prepared for innovation, and large user-based banks are important cards. I have. It’s customer trust.

Who do consumers trust most?

In a life that was previously known to be confusing during a pandemic, many organizations had to rethink their processes and operations in order to survive and emerge stronger in the new digital era. Values ​​in society and business are changing, and one of the most prominent qualities being talked about today is the importance of trust. Consumers are more risk averse and have a greater sense of which organizations they can trust and trust.

In recent years, Big Tech, especially Google, Facebook and Amazon, has faced criticism and numerous investigations into the collection of user personal data. From Cambridge Analytica scandals to the highly unwelcome wiretapping of Siri and Alexas, more and more consumers are considering giving up their personal data in exchange for corporate services.

Another issue is security. Big Tech’s track record in both external and internal data breaches has been questioned. Recently, data from 533 million Facebook users has been posted to low-level hacking forums. Meanwhile, many Amazon employees were fired after leaking their customers’ emails and phone numbers.

According to Ponemon’s privacy and security report, 86% of adults are concerned about how businesses such as Facebook and Google use their personal data. After all, these companies may offer a variety of services to consumers, from search engines to online marketplaces, but the actual revenue comes from advertising. That is, the data is gold.

The question is, as Big Tech moves to banks, consumers are willing to trust them in their financial data.

This all means that banks can compete with Big Tech if they maximize their trust gaps. But innovation remains an important hurdle.

Modern challenges for traditional banks

Unlike Big Tech, centuries-old experience-based banks have been built for privacy and security. From multi-factor authentication and audit trails to secure processes, banks have multiple layers of defense before they can access their data, as explained by ABN AMRO’s lead identity and access control Berno Snijder.

As Snijdersays, people still trust banks today, no matter what’s happening around us. That safe haven. When you ask people who trust more in their data, they will still choose the bank as the safest.

But this legacy is also their disadvantage in competing with Big Tech players.

Banks were hesitant to adopt certain technologies as trust and privacy issues came to the fore. For example, if a bank wants to use a cloud solution to deliver more efficient and seamless products to its customers, it needs to consider liability and accountability for the data added to that platform.

Snijder acknowledges that banks are reluctant to adopt certain external solutions.

Its uninvented syndrome here. Banks traditionally rely only on solutions that they build, manage and manage themselves. This has two drawbacks. First, they are very expensive, and second, they are not always customer friendly.

The biggest challenges facing banks today are slow growth, profitability, digital adoption, and strict regulation. Outdated systems and processes may mean that these institutions can lag behind big tech in finance.

The question is how can you manage it? I think the biggest puzzle we have to solve is how to work with the big tech companies who can’t survive just by ignoring them or trying to compete. You have to find a way to work with them, as a partner, as a competitor, and as an enabler. And the biggest beneficiary must always be the customer, says Snijder.

If you can’t beat them, join them

As customer experience is a key factor, banks must embrace new technological challenges to improve, upgrade, transform processes and systems and build on the missing digital innovations. At ABN AMRO, this is seen through building new partnerships with FinTech start-ups, scholars and hackers, and deploying innovation labs, AI, IoT and blockchain.

ABN AMRO has partnered with up-and-coming FinTech through its Digital Impact Fund. This allows banks to keep up with the pace of rapid innovation, providing customers with cutting-edge products while providing FinTech with the much needed funding.

For example, a partnership with Swedish startup Tin has created a personal financial management app called Grip. Meanwhile, the partnership with BehavioSec gives you access to the latest cybersecurity technologies.

Designed to explore new ideas and opportunities for technology, society, and product offerings, the Innovation Lab is a good example of how banks are transforming into a modern entrepreneurial business. Snijder explains,

New technologies such as biometrics, smart coffee machines, and the identification of fraudulent transactions using artificial intelligence offer new opportunities (and challenges) worth seeing if they can improve the customer experience.

Maximize trust by building socially driven tools, features and services

Building customer trust isn’t just about adopting the latest technology. It’s about using it to meet a wide range of social trends and demands that meet consumer expectations. This differentiates traditional banks and guarantees continued success.

To really build trust, Snijder tells us:

We must accept that the experience of trust varies from person to person. This means that the customer experience needs to be at the heart of service delivery, in line with our responsibility to make banks available to everyone. There is a complete transformation from a money-led organization to a society-led organization.

For example, during a pandemic, banks quickly developed user-friendly personalized communication methods. An omni-channel customer experience that provides customers with video communication options and an online platform accessible via biometrics or passwords. According to each customer’s taste.

With these options, all customers, regardless of age or tech savvy, can continue their banking operations in a comfortable way. According to Snijder, there is more than one solution that fits all. We need to provide our customers with the flexibility to choose what they need within the boundaries they set. That paradigm shift. By listening to and adhering to your needs, you can build your existing trust.

Financially supporting customers and evolving their services as society changes are essential to ensure the future of traditional banking success in a digitally evolving world.

