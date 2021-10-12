An exoskeleton developed at the University of Utah to support the walking of amputees





Stan Shar thought he would never be able to walk easily again after being crushed by a pickup truck seven years ago and losing his left leg. Today, the University of Utah’s exoskeleton makes it easier for 74-year-old Salt Lake residents to walk on the road as if they were walking on a human foot like never before.

“When first used, the muscles seemed to be perfectly integrated with this exoskeleton, helping them move faster,” said retired computer administrator Schaar. “It helped my legs relax and walk forward. It helped my muscles move, so I could probably walk for miles with this on. . “

Mechanical engineering researchers at the Bionic Engineering Lab in the United States, led by Assistant Professor Tommaso Lenzi of Mechanical Engineering, have created a lightweight, powered exoskeleton to help amputees like Schaar walk.

Made of carbon fiber frame, plastic composite and aluminum, this device weighs only 5.4 pounds.

It consists of a harness around the wearer’s waist with a custom electronic system, microcontroller and sensors that connect to a lightweight and efficient electromechanical actuator on the user’s thigh directly above the amputation. increase. According to Range, a battery-powered electric motor, built-in microprocessor, and advanced algorithms make it work like an electric bike that helps riders pedal uphill, making it ideal for walking.

Shar described it “like a big wind” and pushed him down the road.

“I’m the one who doesn’t have much muscle left in the remaining limbs,” he says. “This device makes up for much of what they had to take away. There is no replacement for flesh and bone legs, but this is pretty close.”

The group of researchers recorded their findings in a new paper written by Lenzi and a graduate student in mechanical engineering and published in Nature Medicine on Monday morning.

Most above-knee amputations remove leg muscles, resulting in reduced mobility and quality of life for millions of patients.

“As a result, even if you have the ability to move your hips, your ability to walk is significantly impaired,” Range said in a press release. “Insufficient strength and range of motion.”

While standard prostheses can help lose their mobility, they cannot fully reproduce the biomechanical function of the human leg, and amputees usually over-exercise the remaining muscles. I need to make up for it. The new exoskeleton was created to help someone understand and support the movement, says Dante A. Arcangeli, a graduate student in mechanical engineering at the University of Utah.

This device is not intended to increase strength, but to provide sufficient boost to facilitate walking.

During their study, six amputated legs tested the exoskeleton on a treadmill, and researchers recorded metabolic rate, oxygen uptake, and carbon dioxide levels to the same information collected without the device. I measured it. All of them showed that the device improved the metabolic rate by an average of 15.6%. This means that walking consumes less energy on the device.

“It’s the equivalent of taking off a 26-pound backpack. That’s a really big improvement,” Lenzi said. “We are very close to what the average person consumes at the same rate. Metabolic consumption is almost indistinguishable from that of healthy people, depending on their fitness level.”

Schaar said he hopes the team can bring the device to market soon and help more people like him.

Lenzi borrowed a $ 985,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, a $ 985,000 grant to ultimately benefit veteran disconnectors, and a $ 584,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. We believe that the exoskeleton will be available within a few years at the earliest.

“(Grants) allow us to continue this work and build even better equipment to help more people walk,” he said.

