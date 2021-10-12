Today, the most pressing question in AI is human-centric





Artificial intelligence expert Peter Norvig will join the Human-Centered AI Institute at Stanford University as a Distinguished Education Fellow this fall, responsible for developing tools and materials to explain key concepts in artificial intelligence.

Norvig helped launch and build AI at an organization that is considered an innovator in this area. As Google’s research director, he oversaw technology giant search algorithms and built a team focused on machine translation, speech recognition, and computer vision. At NASA Ames, his team created the autonomous software that first commanded the spacecraft and acted as the predecessor of today’s Mars rover.

Norvig is a well-known name in AI education. He co-authored Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, an introductory textbook used by nearly 1,500 universities around the world, and taught hundreds of thousands of students through courses on the online education platform Udacity.

In this interview, he discusses moving to Stanford, building a human-focused AI curriculum, and increasing access to education.

The last AI Index technology scholar left the university and focused on the university’s brain drain by joining a well-resourced company with a huge footprint. What made you go the other way?

Throughout my career, I’ve moved back and forth between major top-level domains (.edu, .com, and .gov). After working from home for 20 years at a company for 18 months, I thought it was a good opportunity to try something new and concentrate on education.

What does human-centric AI look like in your experience?

One way to think about AI is as an optimization process to find a course of action that provides the greatest utility expected in an uncertain world. So far, an interesting question has been about the best algorithm to do this optimization. With a good set of algorithms and tools, the more pressing question is human-centric. What exactly do you want to optimize? Whose interests do you serve? Are you fair to everyone? Is anyone left behind? Is the data collected comprehensive or biased?

One of HAI’s priorities is the creation and construction of diversity, equity and inclusion education programs. What educational programs are effective in improving expression in the technical AI field?

I think there are three clear issues.

The first is to build a pipeline of qualified personnel to enter the field. This requires efforts to give untapped people a sense of belonging and welcome. Fortunately, I want to spend time around these cool people, not only because I modeled working in the tech space, but also because I have a mentor who made me think this way. , And they seem to accept me. I had these opportunities because I valued education and grew up with a family who lived in a university town. For those who didn’t, we kept them in school, trained their teachers to be better mentors, more knowledgeable about the STEM field, and said they had an open path. You need programs and policies to give you a sense.

The second challenge is to find and evaluate people fairly when it comes to hiring. You can see that many companies are expanding their approach, reaching out to the top few hiring schools and looking for applicants with a more diverse history.

And third, we need to keep people once hired. You can’t forge it: if some people in the company don’t welcome, appreciate, and deny the untapped population, they won’t stay. Companies need to train their employees to realize the value that each other’s employees bring.

Not everyone has access to Stanford, the University of California, Berkeley, or MIT classes. How do you increase access to AI education?

I was involved in online education just for this reason. In 2010 Sebastian Thrun and I taught Stanford University students an intro AI class, but when asked to teach again in 2011, we stepped up to an audience around the world who couldn’t attend Stanford. .. In a sense, this worked well, with 100,000 students enrolling and 16,000 completing the course. But in another sense, the approach was still limited to a selected group of highly spontaneous learners. The next challenge is to reach people who are not confident, don’t think they have the ability to learn new things and succeed, and think the world of technology is for others, not themselves. To do this, it is not enough to include good content in the course. We also need to foster a sense of community through peer-to-peer and mentor-learner relationships.

Today, more and more programs are teaching codes to children from kindergarten to grade 12. What should we do? Is this the right approach for elementary school?

Learning coding is a useful skill. I didn’t code when I was in junior high school, but I had to learn touch typing. That was also a useful skill. But learning to type well doesn’t change the way you look at the world, nor does it learn the syntax of programming languages ​​on its own. The important part is what to do when coding. Go past a small memorization exercise and move on to a substantive multipart project. Learn how to choose your own project; learn to model, hypothesize and test some aspects of the world. Commit the error and fix it without discouragement. Working as a team. Create something useful for others to use and give pride in accomplishment. It would be great if you could do it all in coding. It would be great if we could do that with a no-code or low-code approach to technology. It would be just as great if we could do that by sending the children into nature and exploring and experimenting on their own.

What are the working professionals lacking in AI education?

In AI education, teachers use specific datasets and predefined objectives to assign well-defined simple questions. Students then consider their work to build a model that maximizes the objective function. However, in a real project, the expert has to define the purpose and collect or generate the data himself. You cannot earn credits by choosing a particularly sophisticated or mathematically sophisticated model. You can earn credits by solving user problems.

You were the leader of some of the top tech companies. What have you learned from the industry to enrich your teaching as an educator?

I now feel how tech companies manage and solve large-scale problems. I remember talking to a scholar and a friend in the industry who co-authored the book. I asked, what was the most difficult part about writing a book? The answer was that when my colleague wrote, big companies had to do it this way and they were wrong. I had to say subtly, there is no guess again without revealing proprietary information. For many such issues, I no longer have to guess.

What advice do you have for Stanford AI students?

You are in a great position to have the knowledge and experience you can use to change the world. Be sure to change it.

Find out more about Stanford HAI Fellowship Opportunities.

