Samsung Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 sales diminish previous foldable demand





Samsung’s Z Flip 3 (left) and Z Fold 3 include improvements such as water resistance.

Samsung’s new Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are more popular than their predecessors, but South Korea’s leading electronics don’t provide specific sales data.

The company said on Monday that demand for the latest devices “continues to exceed expectations.” Samsung sold more foldables in the United States in the first month than it had in the last two years, said in a shared newsroom post prior to the announcement. US consumers bought the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unit, which is five times the Z Fold 2 last year, but scooped up the Z Flip 3 unit, which is 40 times the previous Z Fold 5G.

It’s difficult to accurately measure actual sales because Samsung refused to provide real numbers. In August, the “pre-order volume” of the new device already “exceeds the total sales of Galaxy Z devices by 2021” without giving a concrete number.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung is likely to have sold a total of about 1.02 million folds in the United States in 2019 and 2020.

The numbers in the world are not so high. Researchers estimate that consumers only bought 730,000 foldables worldwide in 2019, about 82% of which came from Samsung. The following year, the vendor sold 2.2 million foldables, of which 2 million were made by Samsung, Strategy Analytics said. According to Strategy Analytics, in the first half of 2021, Samsung could have sold about 2.3 million foldable products worldwide. This will bring total global sales to approximately 4.9 million, excluding the latest Samsung models. In August, Samsung estimated that it would sell 5.2 million foldables this year.

Samsung unveiled the $ 1,000 Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the $ 1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August during a virtual unpacking event. Super fans could afford their steep price.

On Monday, the company tested the foldables, including how to put them in an environmental chamber, how to check the water resistance and usability of the S-pen, and how to fold the foldables enough times to make them last more than 200,000 times longer. We have released a new video showing how to do it. You can use it for 5 years by folding and unfolding it 100 times a day. The Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 tests “reflect real-world user patterns in real-world scenarios, such as folding and unfolding with both hands,” Samsung said.

Increased durability has made consumers more aggressive in trying foldables, but lower prices could be another major factor in making them attractive to prospective buyers. there is. Starting with this year’s foldable lineup for $ 1,000, Samsung aims to make foldable mainstream, almost $ 400 cheaper than last year’s original Z Flipand and at the same price as Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro. ..

This is especially true for Z Flip 3, which CNET’s Patrick Holland called the “scene stealer” and “may be the first foldable phone for the masses that could withstand such hype.” The device features a compact clamshell design that protects the inner display, and the Z Fold 3 extends outward from the phone to the tablet to support the S Pen for the first time.

Samsung has been trying to make foldables popular for years. The company has incorporated screens into its finest products since 2019, but early models didn’t attract many buyers. An early flaw in the first Galaxy Fold’s display raised the question that the foldable object was strong enough to withstand daily use, not to mention storms and drops from nightstands. And the price, which reached $ 2,000 on the Z Fold 2 last year, was targeted at one parcenter rather than the average smartphone buyer. Due to durability and price questions, most consumers were unable to buy foldable medicine, especially in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

