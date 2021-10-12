Nintendo Releases Switch OLED, Metroid Dread: Talking Tech Podcast





Hey, listener, this is Mike Snyder. Welcome to Talking Tech. My colleague Brett Molina is off today. If you are a Nintendo fan, there is good news for you. The gaming company has released a new version of the Nintendo Switch console with a larger 7-inch OLED screen. The system, which hits the shelves on Friday, sells for $ 349.99. Like its predecessor, it can also be connected to a TV and played as a handheld. With that stand, you can play in desktop mode.

The difference between this system is that it can connect to a wired internet connection and can store 64GB more data than the 32GB of previous models. Of course, you can also expand the storage with a micro SD card. Currently, this is a top-selling item and may already be sold out at your favorite retailer, but especially if you consider it a holiday gift, it’s reviewed trying to help the system land when replenishment occurs. You can follow your friends on .com. ..

But that’s not all. Nintendo also released the latest Metroid franchise game, Metroid Dread for the Switch, on Friday. This is the first Metroid game released exclusively for Switch. When receiving a preview of the game in June, Metroid Dread said it pays homage to the side-scrolling heritage back to the first article in the series from 1986. Samus moves fast and smoothly. She runs, jumps slides and climbs lush landscapes with detailed 2.5D backgrounds.

The new power of Spider Magnet allows your character to climb walls and stick to the ceiling like Spider-Man. This new game ends the character story arc that began in the original game 35 years ago. But even if you haven’t followed for decades, the game’s prologue can serve as an explanation to those unfamiliar with the world of Metroid. Hey, that might be what you need to show off that new OLED switch console.

