Google’s Fuchsia is expanding to “additional smart devices and other form factors”





According to new job listings, Google is expanding the Fuchsia operating system from its current Nest Hub home to additional smart devices and other form factors. 9to5 Google Report: First list of “Staff Software Engineer, Fuchsia Devices”. Celebrating Fuchsia’s recent milestone, it clearly shows that Google wants Fuchsia to run on more “real-world products” than just smart displays. cause. Join us and work on the next generation of Google operating systems. Fuchsia’s first use is for smart displays, but we are working on expanding it to additional form factors and use cases. The Fuchsia Devices team is responsible for successfully applying the Fuchsia platform to actual products that make a difference between Google and users. ”

So what kind of device should Fuchsia expect to come next? For example, the plural “Fuchsia’s first use is for smart displays” could give Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd generation) a chance to switch to Fuchsia soon. Of course, Google has made it clear here that smart displays are just the beginning. On another list, for “Fuchsia Devices Engineering Manager,” the company said the Fuchsia Devices team “[expand] “Nest / Assistant’s reach to new form factors” through “real consumer devices”. [From the listing:] “The Fuchsia Devices Smart Products team is part of a larger Fuchsia organization and is responsible for the production of different types of Fuchsia Devices. Our team provides real consumer devices to end users. And you can make a big impact on Google by expanding the scope of Nest. / Assistant to the new form factor. ”

This may suggest a whole new device category for Google’s Nest lineup with Fuchsia. In another section you can get some tips on what you can do with the proposed device. “Chromecast, video conferencing, and machine learning are at the core of many upcoming smart products.” “Chromecast” here probably doesn’t refer to the Chromecast hardware lineup for TVs that will switch to Fuxia. Please note in particular. Instead, Google’s speakers and displays are more likely to point to how to receive a “cast” from your cell phone. This is somewhat clarified in the Responsibility section of the job list, which lists some features that honestly match the features of Nest Hub Max with a camera, such as “Face Match”. The Nest Hub Max store list refers to “Chromecast built-in” as a feature. “Planning, Scope, and Execution of Features such as Video Cast, Actions on Google, Video Calls, Face Match, Device ML, etc.”

Also, it seems that Fuchsia isn’t the only one that ships with Made by Google devices. According to another list, Google is looking for someone on Fuchsia’s “Platform Graphics and Media” team, especially to “influence partners’ hardware decisions.” [From the listing:] “The Fuchsia team’s staff software engineers drive the technical direction of graphics and media, ensuring that Fuchsia brings maximum value to its partners and Fuchsia-based products, as well as partners to improve Fuchsia. It also influences the hardware decisions it makes, and Google’s ability to provide efficient software solutions for critical graphics and media workloads. ”Fuchsia debuted on the first generation Nest Hub earlier this year. Did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/21/10/11/2218252/googles-fuchsia-is-expanding-to-additional-smart-devices-and-other-form-factors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos