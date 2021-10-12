Samsung is trying to prove that the foldable phone is tough with a new test video





Samsung shares new details on how to test the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. However, it’s unclear exactly why Samsung is releasing this information now, especially given that both phones went on sale in August. It reminds us that it could be an attempt to alleviate the horror caused by recent reports of cracks in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen.

Samsung shows four separate tests in a video posted on its website. One has a phone in the environment room, and Samsung has tested the phone in different climates to make sure it’s still working. In another test, swallow the phone in water. One uses a robotic arm to test the performance of the S Pen in Z Fold 3. In the fourth test, fold both phones many times.

Samsung has shown its stress test in the past

Samsung showed off past stress tests. For example, one video in 2012 shows a robot’s butt sitting on a phone. And it’s not just Samsung. Apple elaborated on the phone antenna test for the iPhone 4s antenna gate scandal and showed off the iPhone test lab after the iPhone 6 turned out to be bendable.

Samsung’s test, shown on Monday, does not specifically address the issue of why the Z Flip 3 screen appears to be cracked. There are increasing reports of cracks in the center of the screen as to where the phone hinges are. 9to5Google told a particularly worrisome story on October 7th:

I recently picked up a Galaxy Z Flip 3 review unit because I hadn’t used it for a few days, but I was shocked to see the ultra-thin glass broken. I haven’t dropped the phone recently (only once when using it, a few weeks ago), haven’t been exposed to extreme heat or cold, and haven’t actually touched it for at least a few days, so it’s shattered. The glass has come as a real shock to me.

Reddit users posted a similar issue within three days of owning a phone. Another said the phone screen cracked within 24 hours. And this problem doesn’t seem to be unique to Z Flip 3. As 9to5Google points out, Michael Fisher (aka MrMobile) states that there was a small crack in the hinge of the Z Fold 2.

One of the biggest questions about Samsung’s foldable was its durability, especially after the first fold was delayed due to a broken screen in the review unit. The reported cracking issue indicates that Samsung may still have some issues to solve to prevent folding phones from breaking long distances.

