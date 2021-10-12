Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Time and Bonus Hour Time: Featured Pokemon and Mystery Bonus of the Week-October 12





Since April 2020, Niantic has combined Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour and Pokemon GO Mystery Bonus Hour into one weekly event on Tuesday night. The individual bonus hours were briefly tested in March 2021, but see below for more information.

It’s also worth noting that Niantic has temporarily changed some elements of Pokemon GO gameplay in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember to stay safe, avoid contact with others, and follow local instructions as precautions are taken by the country or region.

The Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour events were first introduced into the game in February 2020. Only one hour each week (6 pm to 7 pm local time), certain Surprise Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild and the Mystery Bonus will be activated. This allows you to catch as many Pokemon of interest as possible, evolve them with candies, and encounter shiny versions.

Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour events occur at the same local time throughout the time zone. Niantic temporarily reintroduced another bonus hour on Thursday, March 2021, originally on Tuesday and Thursday nights, respectively, and then combined into one event (in the spotlight hour). Continued to include special bonuses).

In this regularly updated guide, be sure to tell us which Pokemon will be featured during Tuesday’s Spotlight Hour and what bonuses you can expect on Tuesday (and probably Thursday).

This Page: Latest Pokmon GO Spotlight Hour Time: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm-GastlyPokmonGO Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour FAQ Previous Pokmon GO Spotlight Hour Special Pokumon and Mystery Bonus Past List of Pokumon from Spotlight Hours Latest Pokumon GO Spotlight Hour Hours: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 6:00 pm-7 pm-Gosley The next Pokumon GO Spotlight Hour is Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6 pm Hours-7 pm Gothly selected Pokmon in the local time zone Selected Pokmon will appear more often in the wild One hour featured bonus of the event during the event is 2x Catch Stardust.

Niantic has announced the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Monsters scheduled for October.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita is in the limelight and you can get double XP by catching Pokemon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow is in the limelight and can earn double XP with evolving Pokemon. Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour FAQ When is Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour usually held?

Spotlight hours are held every Tuesday night and last for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm in the local time zone.

When is the Pokemon GO Bonus Hour usually held?

The Mystery Bonus Hour was originally held every Thursday night and lasted for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm in the local time zone, but Niantic has combined both events into one and pre-bonused. I started to announce.

As of March 2021, Niantic is testing individual bonus hour events again on Thursday night (except for “Mystery”). These new events include other aspects of the game, rather than simply doubling the standard bonuses. Check out the bottom of this page for a complete list of past bonuses featured in this “new” style bonus hour.

What can you expect from Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour and (Mystery) Bonus Hour? Significant increase in spawns of featured Pokemon Increased spawns mean an increased chance of encountering a shiny version of featured Pokemon (Note: these are not shown on the map-it is shiny You need to tap Pokemon to see if it’s a version) From a temporary change mystery bonus, similar to the bonus you’ll enjoy during a Community Day event (that is, double XP, egg’s Incubation time is shortened, candy or stardust is increased, etc.). How do I prepare for Pokemon GO Spotlight Time and (Mystery) Bonus Time?

Assuming the headlining monsters are of your interest, it’s a good idea to start stockpiling useful items ready for spotlight hours. You need to make sure that:

Sufficient Pokeball and Pinup Berry Extra Ultra Ball and Raspberry to catch and evolve Spotlight Hour Pokemon may be a good idea to catch hard-to-catch Pokemon that pop up lures and attract attention Pokemon to you But don’t increase your lure time like Spotlight Hour Event Community Day. That way, you only get 30 minutes from the lure in the Pokemon storage box and you can catch all the Pokemon you catch. Remember, it’s only an hour.Don’t waste admins who could do it in advance (depending on the nature of the bonus) Standby Lucky Eggs, Starpieces, Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour in front of the Super Incubator featured Pokemon and Mystery Bonus Past List of Pokemon from Spotlight Times Past Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour

2020

February 4-Onix February 11-Spoink February 18-Generally increased spawn rate February 25-No event March 3-Generally increased spawn rate March 10-General Spawn rate increased in March 17-Generally increased spawn rate March 24-Generally increased spawn rate March 31-Generally increased spawning rate April 7-Pearloin April 14 Sun-Magnemite April 21-Wobfet April 28-Pikachu May 5-Shelder May 12-San Khan May 19-Pochiena May 26-Bronsol June 2-No Event June 9 -Patrat June 16-Numel June 23-Clefairy June 30-Kricketot July 7-Taillow July 14-Zubat July 21-Oddish July 28-Buizel August 4-Horsea August 11-Sableye August 18-Venipede August 25-Geodude September 1-Eevee September 8-Houndour September 15-Tentacourt September 22-Spearlow September 29-Skitty October 6th-World Cap Pikachu October 13th-Original Cap Pikachu October 20th-Chappet October 27th-Daskull November 3rd Cuborn November 10th Jigripuff November 17th-Muse November 24th-Dojotchi December 1st-December 8th-Swin ub December 15th-Explorer Pikachu December 22nd-Yukiwarashi December 29th-Yuki Kaburi

2021

January 5-Lillipup January 12-Drifloon January 19-Shroomish January 26-Phanpy February 2-Ekans February 9-Miltank February 16-Luvdisc February 23 Pikachu March 2 Sun-Krabby March 9-March 16-Voltorb March 23-Surskit March 30-Magmag April 6-April 13-Munky April 20-Glimmer April 27-Fineon 5 May 4-Cottney May 11-Dratini May 18-Arolan Rattata May 25-Maril June 1-Dwobble June 8-Abra June 15-Banebu June 22-Swinub June 29 Sun-Apam July 6-Bulbasaurus July 13-Charmander July 20-Lis July 27-Natsu August 3-Magnemite August 10-Tokai Sheros August 17-Saikai Sheros 8 24th January-Squawbet August 31st-Wooloo September 7th-Spoink September 14th-Baltoy September 21st-Skitty September 28th-Alolan Meowth October 5th-Drifloon October 12th-Gastly Past PokmonGO Mystery Bonus Hour

2020

February 6-2x Catch Stardust February 13-2x Raid XP February 20-2x Catch Stardust February 27-No Event March 5-2x Catch XP March 12-2x Catch Candy March 19 Sun-2x Transfer Candy March 26-2x Evolution XP April 2-2x Catch Stardust April 7-2x Catch XP (combination of Mystery Bonus Hour and Spotlight Hour) April 14-2x Catch Candy April 21st-2x Transfer Candy April 28-2x Evolution XP May 5-2x Catch Stardust May 12-2x Catch XP May 19-2x Catch Candy May 26-2x Transfer Candy June 2 -No event June 9-2x Evolution XP June 16-2x Catch XP June 23-2x Catch XP June 30-2x Catch Candy July 7-2x Transfer Candy July 14–2x Evolution XP July 21-2x Catch Stardust July 28-2x Catch XP August 4-2x Catch Candy August 11-2x Transfer Candy August 18-2x Evolve XP August 25-2x Catch Stardust September 1st-2x Catch XP September 8th-2x Catch Candy September 15th-2x Transfer Candy September 22nd-2x Evolution XP September 29th-2x Catch Stardust-October 6th-2x Catch XP 10 March 13-2x Cat ch Candy October 20-2x Transfer Candy October 27-2x Evolve XP November 3-2x Catch Stardust November 10-2x Catch XP November 17-2x Catch Candy November 24th-2x Transfer Candy December 1st-2x Evolve XP December 8th-2x Catch Stardust December 15th-2x Catch Candy December 22nd-2x Transfer December 29th-2x Evolve XP

2021

January 5-2x Catch Stardust January 12-2x Catch XP January 19-2x Catch Candy January 26-2x Transfer Candy February 2-2x Evolve XP February 9-2x Catch Stardust February 16-2x Catch XP February 23-2x Catch Candy February 2-2x Transfer Candy March 9-2x Evolve XP March 16-2x Catch Stardust March 23-2x Catch XP March 30 -2x Catch Candy April 6-2x Transfer Candy April 13-2x Evolve XP April 20-2x Catch Stardust April 27-2x Catch XP May 4-2x Catch Candy May 11-2x Transfer Candy May 18-2x Evolve XP May 25 2x Catch Stardust June 1-2x Catch XP June 8-2x Catch Candy June 15-2x Transfer Candy June 22-2x Evolve XP 29 June-2x Catch Stardust July 6-2x Catch XP July 13-2x Catch Candy July 20-2x Transfer Candy July 27-2x Evolve XP August 3-2x Catch Stardust August 10 -2x Catch XP 17-August-2x Catch Candy August 24-2x Transfer Candy August 31-2x Evolve XP September 7-2x Catch Stardust September 14-2x Catch XP September 21-2x Catch Candy September 28-2x Tiger nsfer Candy October 5-2x Evolve XP October 12-2x Catch Stardust Past Pokemon GO Bonus Hour (March 2021 Only) March 4-GO Rocket Hour March 11 Sun-Mega Bonus Hour: Candy March 18-Mega Raid Hour

This page is updated weekly, so be sure to check it out if you need heads-ups for featured Spotlight Hour Pokemon or Mystery Bonus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/pokemon-go-spotlight-hour-times-and-bonus-hour-times-this-weeks-featured-pokemon-and-mystery-bonus-12th-october The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos