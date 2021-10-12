What you need to know about the new iPhone 13





Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Apple would skip the iPhone 13 due to superstitions surrounding the world’s most unlucky numbers. Such a decision would have been justified: with signs that triskaidekaphobia is alive, one survey of 3,000 consumers found that nearly three-quarters rather contained a creepy integer in the name of the new phone. I made it clear that I didn’t.

Nonetheless, the Cupertino giant remained strong and launched the iPhone 13s quartet. Mini; Pro; And ProMax – Jacked up camera and battery life is powerful enough to wipe out bad juju.

The new 13 does not push the limits of smartphone shape

The appearance does not surprise you. I’m trying Pro. It’s nearly 200 pounds more than the regular model’s 779 pounds and comes with many additional features. Like its counterpart, it’s a perfectly elegant slice of polished metal and glass with flat edges that fit snugly in the palm of your hand. Of your hands. However, this aesthetic hasn’t really moved from the 12-series, and some Twitterspheres describe the new iPhone as “boring.” Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, which bends in half like a yogi, the new 13 doesn’t push the boundaries of smartphone shape.

Apple iPhone 13, from £ 679

It has a smaller notch (a small black valley at the top of the display) than its predecessor, so it gives a slightly easier-to-use screen, but it’s a bit thicker and heavier throughout the series. Also, the camera hump on the back of the Pro and Pro Max is so big that if you put the phone up on a flat surface, it will wobble, making typing difficult and feeling a bit strange.

However, such issues can easily be resolved, especially when considering substantive practical enhancements to stamina. A typical model can last 15 hours to play streaming video (compared to the 11 hours on the iPhone 12), but for a ProMax like the Duracell Bunny it’s a staggering 25 hours (more than twice its predecessor). .. They should last a full day comfortably without having to approach the socket, which is the most valuable quality of all.

Other developments are more sexy. All models have a brighter OLED screen, and Pro and Pro Max have a 120Hz display. That is, the screen refreshes 120 times per second, compared to 60 times on all other iPhones (and most other smartphones). This makes navigation and scrolling look sharper and feel smoother.

iPhone 13’s new cinematic mode enables more sophisticated video recording

There’s a lot of noise about the camera, which is especially justified for Pro and ProMax, where powerful lenses are comparable to the best on the market. Cinematic mode allows you to focus on the individual while blurring the background, creating a more sophisticated video. But more useful for most people is a photo upgrade. All mobile phones in the series have significantly improved light collection skills. In other words, there are no scenes where the shadows are too strong to snap. Shots of the East London skyline taken on a starless night were pin-sharp and transparent, as bright as late afternoon. There is a “photo style” feature that allows you to apply filters and make real-time adjustments before taking a photo. This is also pretty pretty.

I enjoyed the camera’s macro mode the most. In this mode, zoom in to capture the details of the object, the fluff of the peach. Newspaper Fiber – More detail than the naked eye. It’s only available on Pro and Pro Max, which is another reason to spur these premium models, in addition to the 120Hz screen and excellent battery life. Whether you do so or not, when your Instagram feed is flooded with blown-out images of sparkling bubbles in latte bubbles, you’ll soon find out about the impressive capabilities of their cameras.

Indeed, macro mode seems like a good metaphor for the new iPhone. Apple has focused on the most important things and nailed the details.

