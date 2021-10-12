The USB-C iPhone is a reality thanks to robotics engineer – TechCrunch





The discreet USB-C port is in the news because Europe wants to be the standard for reducing e-waste on all mobile devices, and Apple is the only one that hasn’t used the smartphone standard yet. It is a manufacturer. Currently, robotics students have proven that it is possible to replace the iPhone’s Lightning connector with a USB-C port, Apple Insider reports.

On his YouTube channel, Ken Pillonel, an EFPL Master’s student, teased the iPhone X with a USB-C port and later promised a complete video of how it was done. In a previous blog post and video, he explained how to reverse engineer a Lightning connector and build a prototype PCB connector to prove its concept.

Pillonel discovered that Apple sells Lightning connectors to authorized partners who build USB-C-Lightning cables. He managed to pull one out of a third-party cable and remove the metal parts to expose the PCB. Once that was done, he pulled out a female Lightning port from the iPhone and soldered a wire from a bare C94 board to a PCB with a USB-C connector. “Once that was done, I got the first working prototype,” he said. “The lightning is gone, only USB-C remains.”

The next step was to “reverse engineer the C94 completely.” This allows you to shrink everything to fit on the phone. Judging from the video above, that part is clearly done and will be fully explained in the second video.

The iPhone with a USB-C port is a dream for many users because it allows for faster PD charging and the use of standard non-exclusive cables. Given that the iPad Pro has a USB-C port, it’s clearly feasible for Apple as well. Europe has proposed a rule that requires USB-C charging for all phones and electronic devices with the aim of reducing e-waste and consumer inconvenience.

It’s not clear if this has been done before, but most people shouldn’t try such a project at home. Pillonel has a background in electronics and holds a master’s degree in robotics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL). Not to mention that it obviously invalidates your iPhone’s warranty.

