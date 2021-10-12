Withings agrees with FDA’s medical smartwatch ScanWatch





According to Withings, the medical-grade ScanWatch, a smartwatch that can detect heart rate problems, is licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Hybrid smartwatches and medical devices can detect atrial fibrillation, heart rate irregularities, also known as AFib, through both electrocardiogram (ECG) and measurement of SpO2 levels from the wearer’s wrist. The latter is important in detecting if someone has severe COVID symptoms.

Based in France’s Issy-les-Moulineaux, Withings is one of the pioneers of connected health and will be available for sale in North America in November. Already sold in Europe and Australia, this device can make a big difference in health measurements.

Although it looks like a classic watch, the device has sensors that can monitor heart rate, ECG atrial fibrillation, respiratory distress, SpO2 blood oxygen, sleep, and physical activity.

ScanWatch is the first wearable simultaneously approved by the FDA to record ECG and SpO2 measurements. Prices start at $ 279 and will be available from www.withings.com, Best Buy, and Amazon in early November.

Image Credit: Withings

ScanWatch received three CES Innovation Awards when it was first announced in 2020. We are excited to bring ScanWatch to the United States after a strong FDA scrutiny. Withings CEO Mathieu Letombe said in a statement. Withings’ core mission is to create beautiful devices that people choose to use and wear every day, and to enable the medical data they provide to have a meaningful impact on their lives. ScanWatch has been clinically validated to detect AFib and helps detect respiratory problems that may be a sign of respiratory problems such as COPD and sleep apnea. This is the most ambitious medical watch to date and has the potential to benefit millions of people.

Developed by cardiologists and sleep specialists, ScanWatch has been validated in two clinical studies. In Europe, it is used in studies to remotely monitor COVID patients in German hospitals. Designed with a stainless steel case and a durable sapphire glass watch face, the large digital display and newly created crown dial make it easy to navigate.

In addition, ScanWatch is water resistant up to 5 meters and has excellent battery life of up to 30 days.

Detailed cardiovascular health monitoring

AFib is a type of arrhythmia that is often underdiagnosed because it can be intermittent and overlooked if symptoms do not occur without frequent medical attention. ScanWatch can get medical grade ECG on demand so it can detect if a user is using AFib. The device monitors your heart rate via an embedded PPG sensor to alert you to potential heart events without feeling palpitations. In addition, when ScanWatch detects an arrhythmia via a heart rate sensor, it prompts the user to record an ECG in just 30 seconds via the watch’s display.

ECG measurements are displayed in the included Withings Health Mate app, and users can choose to send their measurements to their doctor or cardiologist.

Blood oxygen levels and respiratory illness

Image Credit: Withings

The FDA clearance of the SpO2 feature allows ScanWatch to monitor blood oxygen levels and detect if there are problems with respiratory disorders such as COPD or COVID. ScanWatch uses a unique algorithm to analyze blood oxygen levels, heart rate, movement, and respiratory rate collected via an accelerometer and optical sensor for nighttime respiratory disorders (symptoms of sleep apnea). You can also detect its presence.

In addition, ScanWatch provides advanced sleep monitoring and sleep pattern analysis, including sleep length, depth, and quality, allowing you to wake up with gentle vibrations at the optimal time of your sleep cycle.

Activity and training tracking

ScanWatch can monitor parameters such as steps, calories, altitude, and training routes (via a connected GPS) and automatically recognize over 30 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling. In addition, it provides an assessment of fitness levels through an estimate of an index called VO2 Max that measures the ability of the heart and muscles to convert oxygen into energy during exercise.

Like all Withings devices, ScanWatch connects to the free Health Mate app. The app provides data and insights, schedules activity reminders, sets goals, and manages outcomes. In addition, Health Mate can be combined with over 100 third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and MyFitnessPal. The 42mm screen version sells for $ 300 and you can choose between a black or white side. Withings was founded in 2008 and its devices are used by millions of people every day.

The watch itself is the first analog watch with a high-end design that combines medical grade ECG and a rechargeable battery that sustains oxygen saturation for up to 30 days via a SpO2 sensor. Compared to the Apple Watch, this device focuses specifically on advanced health indicators to help people identify serious conditions and seek treatment.

