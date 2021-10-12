Intel has confirmed that it does not limit cryptocurrency mining on new Alchemist graphics cards





At a recent roundtable on Arc Alchemist GPUs, Intel revealed that it wouldn’t employ hardware or software limiters or locks to discourage cryptocurrency miners. Nvidia’s hashrate limiter is welcomed by gamers, despite numerous hacks to unlock it, so this can be seen as a missed opportunity for Intel.

In Intel’s defense, these new GPUs are purely game-focused, rather than discouraging a particular party. As Intel’s Roger Chandler says, “At this time, we are not designing this product or building features specifically for miners.” So while there is nothing to discourage miners, nothing is particularly appealing to them.

Most mining is done through the Linux operating system, and there is also the fact that all Intel Linux drivers are open source. This means that if you need any form of hashrate limiter that can work in the Linux world, like AMD, you need to switch to a proprietary driver.

Still, as we saw in many of last year, it didn’t stop cryptocurrency miners from scooping up almost every game GPU released and making digital crypto mines work. We hope that Ethereum mining will end soon, but this has not happened so far.

(Image credit: Intel)

The interviews you can find on Gadget 360 have a few other interesting nuggets and are worth reading. With a revelation about the lack of mining locks, Intel’s Raja Koduri answered a question about where Arc GPUs would be well-supplied at launch, but that’s not necessarily great news.

“Whenever demand is very high and the market is very tough, you are always very cautious. You can always use more supply. Therefore, we cannot say that there is enough supply in this demanding market. “Hmm.” Raja admitted, but when he’s done, he just sounds realistic, “I think every one of my competitors will say the same thing now.”

It’s hard for anyone to measure interest in discrete GPUs for the first time in years for Intel and that, but given market conditions, at least given that it’s reasonably competitive, it’s enough. You have to assume. I’m interested in alchemists.

It’s great to have another player on the market, but only if you have the stock to support the launch.

Tips and advice

(Image credit: Future)

How to buy a graphics card: Tips for buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape of 2021

Intel will also talk about support for XeSS games. “We are currently actively working with dozens of studios. We should expect a very healthy collection of games to support this. It will grow aggressively over time. ”

One question that still depends on Intel’s ability to provide competitive gaming GPUs is in terms of software. When asked if Intel was committed to the GPU driver release schedule, Chandler replied: [we] Updates related to some major titles will also be released. There are a lot of great jobs there. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/intel-confirms-it-wont-limit-cryptocurrency-mining-on-its-new-alchemist-graphics-cards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos