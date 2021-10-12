8BitDos Xbox media remote control is cute and cheap





For some reason, Microsoft hasn’t created a media remote for the Xbox Series console. The Xbox One has a first-party option and should work well on the S and X (like most Xbox One accessories), but it seems to be obsolete. Perhaps recent Microsoft victims are focusing on games via television and entertainment.

Anyway, here’s the well-known controller maker 8BitDo, and there are some officially licensed remotes designed for the new series consoles. I’ve used them on the Series X and OneX and found them to do a good job at an affordable price as long as they work in the setup.

As 8BitDo calls it, there are two versions of Media Remote for Xbox. A $ 24.99 long edition black model with a numeric keypad and a $ 19.99 white short edition without a numeric keypad. Both have a compact and comfortable soap bar style design, with responsive click buttons and all the buttons you use to navigate the Xbox interface in your game controller. Each of them runs on the two included AAA batteries.

Unless you’re still living Microsoft’s original dream of Xbox One as an all-in-one TV hub, you’re not sure why you need a numeric keypad in the long black version. There are some additional buttons for features such as closed captions, but if you plan to use them primarily for streaming apps like Netflix, do nothing. Still, there are options if needed.

The black version of 8BitDoMedia Remote for Xbox adds a numeric keypad and some additional buttons.

I prefer to use the white version myself, which gives me easy access to all the buttons without moving my thumb. However, I prefer black of this size to match the aesthetics of the Xbox and make it unobtrusive in a dimly lit living room. Both models have a backlit button that activates when you pick up the remote and turns off after a few seconds, so you can use it in the dark as well.

The remote control uses infrared, which has advantages and disadvantages. You need to look at the Xbox console. This wasn’t a problem with the OneX in the living room, but it was a problem with the Series X because it was placed out of sight. Be aware that given the series X’s chunky vertical design, some owners may not have been able to place it where they can see it from the couch.

However, using infrared has the advantage of eliminating the need for pairing and setup. I was able to use both remote models immediately on both Xbox consoles. And I know better than I promise HDMI-CEC will work reliably in a particular setup, but at least for me. You can turn on your TV and console and adjust the volume of your TV with the Xbox button on the remote control.

If your Xbox is your primary streaming device and you’re happy with your IR, then I think it’s worth buying one of the 8BitDos Media Remotes. Like most company products, these are small gadgets designed to make console use more enjoyable.

