South Korean battery company bears $ 1.2 billion in GM’s Bolt EV recall costs





The LG Chem logo will be seen on October 16, 2020 in an office building in Seoul, South Korea.Reuters / Kim Hongji

Seoul, October 12 (Reuters)-Korean battery companies LG Chem Co., Ltd. (051910.KS) and LG Electronics Co., Ltd. (066570.KS) to recall General Motors (GM.N) bolt electric vehicles Will bear a total of $ 1.2 billion-most of the expected costs.

In August, GM expanded recalls to replace LG’s battery modules to more than 140,000 due to the risk of fire, estimating a cost of $ 1.8 billion, which has risen to $ 2 billion. .. It was previously stated that battery production will resume on September 20th and replacement will begin in mid-October.read more

As a result of the agreement, GM said that estimated third-quarter recovery would offset $ 1.9 billion of the $ 2 billion in recall-related costs, based on accruals under US GAAP. GM said LG agreed to bear the recall costs and costs. The final recall cost depends on the number of battery modules replaced.

LG is a highly regarded and respected supplier to GM and we are pleased to reach this agreement. GM Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Vice President Sylpanamine said:

LG Energy Solutions, LG Chem’s wholly owned battery unit to supply GM and GM, is building two joint venture US battery plants.

According to LG Energy Solution, the three companies conducted a joint analysis and found two rare defects (broken anode and folded separator) that caused the fire.

In a statement, LG Energy Solution said, “Recall measures will (progress) with a complete replacement of battery packs and modules made for early model batteries, but recently manufactured battery modules will be screened for diagnostic software. It will be selectively replaced later. “

LG companies said Tuesday that discussions on costs were over. Some were booked in the previous quarter, but most of the 1.4 trillion won was booked in the July-September quarter.

In the most recent quarter, LG Chem will cost 620 billion won and LG Electronics, which assembles cells into battery modules and packs, will cost 48 billion won.

LG Chem and LG Electronics closed at 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively, and investors were reassured that recall costs were less uncertain. GM shares rose 0.6% in pre-marketing US trading.

LG Energy Solution has added plans to resume its initial public offering work, which had been suspended in August due to unclear recall costs.

($ 1 = 1,199.2900 won)

Report by Heekyong Yang; Additional report by Ji Hoon Lee and Ben Clayman. Edited by Edwina Gibbs and Bernadette Baum

