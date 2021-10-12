Landscape Photography on Mobile: Tips and Tips for Better Photography





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The latest mobile phones, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, are equipped with extremely powerful cameras that allow you to take the beautiful pictures you would normally see from an expensive DSLR camera. Even older or more affordable phones like the iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, and Pixel 5 can take amazing shots that impress endless Instagram.

This guide will show you how to take landscape photos with your mobile phone, whether you’re heading to the countryside or the center of the mountains. Some of the tips apply to modern phones with multiple lens options, but many relate to whether your phone was 3 months or 3 years old, Apple or Android. To do.

Sort mobile phone camera settings

Your phone will probably be able to take cracked landscape photos in the default automatic mode, but let’s go a little further.

If your phone has a “Pro” mode that allows you to manually control the settings, switch to it. If not, you can use apps such as Moment, Lightroom, and MuseCam to control settings such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance.

By enabling the Pro Raw feature on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, I was able to pull back more highlight and shadow details when editing this image.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Importantly, these apps also allow you to shoot in RAW format. RAW images do not save many of the automatic camera settings that mobile phones normally apply to JPEG images, such as white balance and sharpness. The result is an image that is much easier (with less image degradation) to change white balance, change tones, and rescue highlight and shadow details than using a simple JPEG. This is explained in detail in the editing section below.

Apple’s recent phones, such as the 13 Pro and 12 Pro Max, can use the company’s new Pro Raw format, which produces easily editable DNG files, while using computational photographic techniques such as HDR blending. Tap the Raw button on the camera screen to turn on Raw shooting.

In landscapes, it is often important to change the white balance. It’s important to be able to tone down some of the highlights of the bright sky and show shadows in the foreground. Being able to change the white balance after taking a shot gives you a lot of editing flexibility (especially if you want to warm up the tone in a beautiful sunset).

The downside of shooting in RAW is that you have to process the image in an editing app such as Lightroom or Snapseed before you can share the image. Shooting landscapes is often a slower and more systematic process, and spending time editing is all part of the experience of creating beautiful images.

In landscape photography, time is everything. By setting the alarm clock at 3 am, I was able to reach this gorgeous place in time for the sunrise.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Shoot fast, don’t come out late

Time is everything in landscape photography, as the lighting changes completely as the sun passes overhead. The best time to capture dramatic light is sunrise or sunset. The sun is low in the sky both times of the day, resulting in directional light and long shadows being projected onto the scene.

Noon is usually the worst time to shoot. Overhead lights create a flat, dull scene with less shadow detail.

If you have a specific location in mind, it’s a good idea to set an alarm and get out early to see what you can capture at sunrise. If time permits, shoot the same scene at different times of the day to see when it looks best.

See the weather

Weather plays a big role in any outdoor photography, but it’s nothing more than a landscape. Different weather conditions change the scene and completely change the mood, lighting and colors. But don’t assume that bad weather means bad photos.

The moody weather adds a beautiful, airy haze to this scene overlooking Edinburgh.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Personally, I love the moody atmosphere that is a precursor to the landscape of dark storm clouds swirling above. In many cases, the light that comes after a storm can look particularly dramatic. So a hike to the place of your choice may be a miserable slogan in the rain, but keep your spirit imagining the beautiful pictures you might take at the end.

The worst weather for a landscape is a plain, miserable gray sky with no texture in the clouds, no interesting light in the land, and no contrast to the scene in front of you.

Monitor your favorite weather apps and make predictive decisions. With the right clothes, you can withstand the worst weather. If the weather gets bad, move Google Maps to the nearest pub and sit down with a delicious drink.

Try wide lenses and zoom lenses

If your phone has a wide-angle mode, now is the time to give it a try. If your smartphone doesn’t have wide mode by default, you can use an additional lens to get the same effect.

By switching to the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s ultra-wide-angle lens, I was able to frame a small fishing boat on the left side and a mooring pillar on the right side, making the composition much more attractive overall.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Ultra-wide-angle landscapes can be particularly dramatic, as one image captures many of the scenes. The summit, which was otherwise out of the frame, is suddenly captured by all dignity, and the beautiful river becomes visible as a whole, meandering into the scene.

But if you’re excited to see the scene in full, try using your phone’s telephoto zoom lens to focus on some of the details in it. Look for interesting rock formations, landscape patterns and unusual shapes of the scene. All of this stands out when you zoom in or cut out other distracting elements.

Focus on composition

It’s easy to assume that using as wide an angle as possible guarantees a cool landscape photo, but it’s not. In fact, to get the most out of wide shots, you need to think more about composition.

Foreground interest

Look for interest in the foreground of your scene. Tree stumps, moss-covered rocks, and even some cute wildflowers can all be used to draw the viewer’s eyes into the scene. When I’m taking a shot at the top of a hill, I spend a few minutes looking for something that can be placed in the shot to help organize the scene.

Here, I placed the subject (actually myself) in the right third of the frame and the lake in the left third. It naturally catches the viewer’s attention throughout the scene.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Reading Line

The reading line is also an excellent element of a wonderful landscape composition. Keep an eye out for more winding paths, nice walls and other long elements towards the scene. It is exactly that winding perspective that allows the viewer’s eyes to enter the image along the line.

Straight horizon

If you see a grid line or leveling tool on your smartphone screen, use it to make sure the horizon is straight. Then double-check that you haven’t accidentally chopped the top of the subject, such as a mountain, building, or some tree. You can do a lot to improve a mediocre image by editing, but keep in mind that you can’t do anything to save a bad composition.

Edit photo

If you press the shutter button, the image will not be completed. With just a few tweaks to your editing app, you can turn a simple snap into a beautiful work of art.

My favorite editing app is Adobe Lightroom Mobile, but Google’s Snapseed, which is available for free on Android and iOS, also gives great results. You can check the summary of my best editing app. It contains various options for those who want to get a little crazy about editing.

This shot of Solomon’s Temple in Buxton, England, taken on the Galaxy S10 Plus. It’s a fine snap, but it’s non-irritating and the rusty drains on the outside of the tower don’t look good.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Adjusting the color balance in Lightroom, darkening the sky and foreground, and removing the drains will greatly increase the impact of the image.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

I tend to start by fine-tuning the white balance so that the colors look accurate. Or to give warmth to a beautiful sunset. This is where shooting in RAW is especially useful. Tweak the exposure levels, especially highlights and shadows, for more control over the bright sky and to enhance the shadows in the foreground. You can also add a little contrast to your scene.

My advice is to make coffee, sit down and play to your heart’s content with the sliders in the app of your choice. Try different filters and try different effects on top of each other by saving and re-importing the image. Remember that there is no right or wrong way to edit an image. Please play and enjoy yourself. If you don’t like what you come up with, you can always go back to the original image.

