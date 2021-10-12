



Fortnite update 3.34 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

Epic Games today released a new update for Fortnite. It should be available on all platforms. If you are playing the game on PS4 and PS5, the patch numbers are 3.34 and 01.000.044, respectively. Otherwise, this is known to everyone else as version 18.20.

Like many other updates before that, this new patch adds a ton of items to both Creative and Battle Royale modes of the game. Some major bug fixes are also part of this new update.

You can read about some of the changes posted below.

Fortnite Update 3.34 Patch Note (18.20) Major Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where fishing rods could not be used when in the passenger seat of a motorboat or behind an OG bear track Fixed an issue with the progress of unlocking the Battle Pass page Always Correct Not always tracked. Fixed an issue where the Nintendo Switch player could not be heard in voice chat from other console players.

Device Fixes Fixed customizable light dim transition issues when players are joining Fixed lock device issues to prevent signals from failing when disabled Matchmaking portal device UI issues Fixed an area fog issue that caused it to not work with VFX spawners. Fixed an issue with radio devices where some track loops were skipped after a period of time. Prefabs and Gallery Updates Primitives Shape Gallery Updates We’ve added seven primitives to the gallery that are six times the size of the previous primitives. We’ve also added three new materials to the primitive. ChromeIridescentWorldGrid Added dark red curtains, drapes and rugs to the Spooky Prop Gallery B. Prefab and gallery fixes Fixed an issue where prefab and gallery assets were not resized correctly. Creepy Prop Gallery B Can’t Be Seen from Below The Coliseum Trim of the Giant Coliseum Wall Gallery has been fixed to be invisible to the hub. Island Up Date Added Two New Islands Survival Island – A balanced island with limited resources. Survival Island Sky – A balanced island with no leaves. Island Fixes Fixed an issue where unused leaf actors were referenced on multiple islands. Gameplay Updates Bandage Bazooka is now displayed as “remote”.[クリエイティブ消耗品]Of tabs[武器].. Fixed an issue where conditional buttons would fail to send a signal even if disabled.Gameplay fixes[All.UIUPDATESHUD情報タイプ]Fixed an issue that prevented players from grabbing items in the barrier when set to. (Ranking) Additional channel browser[すべてのデバイス]Tabs are now sorted alphabetically.

If you would like to see the full patch notes and announcements, you can click here to see the official website here and here. Fortnite is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and Android.

