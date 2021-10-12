Motorola Edge 5G UW Review: Child in the middle of the phone





The Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge 5G UW have a nebula blue finish that captures light in amazing ways.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge 5G UW are rugged phones with premium features and a reasonable price. The phone is part of Motorola’s 2021 premium lineup. To date, Lenovo-owned Chicago-based companies have spent most of 2021 launching numerous phones in the United States for less than $ 500. These include the Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto G Power and Motorola One 5G Ace.

Announced in August, Edge (2021) is defined by simplified improvements. The curved display has disappeared and has been replaced by a clearly flat display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The back of the glass has been replaced with a light plastic one with an impressive blue finish that changes almost hypnotically depending on how it captures the light. A new software feature called Ready For allows you to connect your phone to your TV or monitor wirelessly.

LikeBattery’s lifespan is great Ready for games on TV I can switch the screen refresh rate up to 144Hz I don’t like the camera is late to take pictures The screen is hard to see outdoors maybe

The Edge (2021) is typically $ 700, converted to approximately $ 520, $ 980, and is currently sold for $ 600. Edge (2021) features 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G support for T-Mobile, AT & T, Verizon’s lowband and midband 5G networks.

Starting October 14, you can purchase a $ 550 version called the Motorola Edge 5 GUW that you tested for this review. Edge 5G UW is unique to Verizon. With 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, it runs on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network, as the name implies. Ultra Wideband is a 5G version that enables truly impressive speeds. You need to be in the specific location where it is offered. Fortunately, I tested the phone in San Francisco and was able to get a speed of 800mbps near where I was staying.

In a sea of ​​competing phones, Motorola Edge is the kid in the middle. Premium products like the iPhone 13 are on the rise for about the same $ 700 price. However, even if you compare Edge to the discounted price, there are phones like the Google Pixel 5A with 5G that are cheaper, have better cameras, and can receive software upgrades for years longer. .. Compared to the Moto G family and Motorola One series phones, Edge is a significant improvement in functionality and quality.

Overall, I like this 2nd generation version of Edge even more than the original. It represents great value for what you get, especially in terms of battery life.

Motorola Edge has excellent battery life

Phone cameras have received a lot of attention in terms of reviews, but not everyone cares about bringing the latest breakthrough camera technology to their phones. Most people have rather long battery life phones. That’s where Edge’s huge 5,000mAh battery comes in.

Motorola advertises Edge as a “two-day phone” and I agree. Even when connected to a 5G Ultra Wideband, Edge took a day and a half on a single charge. While using Edge, the average screen-on time was 4.5 hours.

In a CNET loop video playback test with airplane mode turned on, Edge lasted 21 hours and 20 minutes. And it was a screen locked at 144Hz.

When it comes to screens, I like the option to lock at 144Hz or switch to 120Hz adaptive mode. The screen brightness was good indoors, but the display was often washed away by sunlight outdoors.

Edge is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip, suitable for everyday use. There were times when I wanted to make my phone more energetic. I noticed this especially when opening the app or using Android animations that seem to take longer than other similarly priced phones. For example, if you open Chrome and rotate your smartphone from horizontal to vertical, you may hesitate a bit before the screen changes. Is this terrible? No, but it’s a hassle.

Currently playing: Watch this: Actually use the $ 700 Motorola Edge

5:54

Ready For displays Motorola Edge on a large screen

Edge can be connected to your TV or monitor using a software feature called ReadyFor.[クイック設定]From the shade[準備完了]To access. A window will pop up with two options. You can connect your phone to your PC or display. I tested ReadyFor on two TVs.

Once connected, the TV can mirror everything on the phone screen. Alternatively, you can use Motorola’s ReadyFor interface. The main window looks smooth and feels like a hybrid of Android and Windows. I was able to play the game on Motorola Edge while viewing the game on a 65-inch TV. It was a blast. I also used Bluetooth to connect the controller to Edge and played PUBG mobile on my TV.

Ready For is a software interface that allows you to connect your phone to your TV or monitor.

Patrick Holland / CNET

You can also use ReadyFor for video chat. It takes a picture of you using your phone’s camera and displays the conference on your TV. It has a neat subject tracking camera feature that allows you to seemingly reframe and follow you during a call. This is similar to Apple’s Center Stage feature on the new iPad Mini.

Sometimes I found the ReadyFor interface clunky. For example, you can use your cell phone screen as a trackpad to navigate your TV cursor. But it lacks the sophistication and accuracy I’m used to with a real trackpad. The good news is that you can connect your mouse via Bluetooth.

The edge has an average main camera

Edge has three rear cameras. A main 108-megapixel camera that uses pixel binning to create 12-megapixel photos, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that can also take macro photos, and a 2-megapixel depth camera for features such as portrait mode. .. Overall the main camera is good. I was able to take reliable pictures with good image quality even in bright to moderately bright places. However, as the lighting dimmed, the photo appeared more processed and the details became softer.

I like that the main camera doesn’t oversaturate the pumpkin color.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This was taken in HDR. The shadow details look soft.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This is a good photo, but I want the details and textures to look sharper.

Patrick Holland / CNET

I like how Edge handles skin tones.

Patrick Holland / CNET

There were times when I noticed a delay between taking one photo and taking the next. I need to make it clear that this wasn’t bad, but it’s not as energetic as I’m used to on other phones.

The ultra-wide camera provides a great perspective, but it’s a noticeable drop in image quality compared to the main camera. Even in the best lighting, the details look soft.

This was taken with a super wide camera. Everything looks soft. Details are muted.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Here is another photo from Super Wide. This may be the best I’ve taken, but it’s still not great.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor and uses pixel binning to create the appropriate selfie.

Overall, Edge’s camera system is fine. It’s still one step behind what Apple and Google are doing.

Motorola Edge puts value first

Motorola should be proud of its new edge. It offers amazing value in terms of functionality. And if you’re trying to get it, keep an eye on the deal. Motorola currently offers a $ 100 discount on the Edge (2021) price, and Verizon sells the Edge 5 GUW for $ 13.29 per month on a 30-month contract.

