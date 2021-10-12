FDA clears Withings EKG and blood oxygen function





After more than a year of hardship, Withings has finally been approved by the ScanWatch Food and Drug Administration. ScanWatch monitors arrhythmias via the EKG function and flags nighttime breathing problems with a blood oxygen sensor. This watch is sold in Europe, but not in the United States.

This is the first FDA-approved smartwatch for both types of health features. Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung all detect blood oxygen levels, but they don’t claim to be able to use that information to detect medical conditions, so you don’t need to get agency permission to sell your device. was. Withings, meanwhile, claims that the device can flag nighttime breathing problems through a combination of blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and movement. The company said in a statement that these respiratory disorders could be a sign of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and sleep apnea.

According to Withings, its health function has been tested in clinical studies. One person tested EKG function, but the results of the study were not disclosed, but the company showed that the function was accurate and returned uncertain measurements in one-fifth of the time. Said. An assessment of pulsed oxygen function published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that the readings from ScanWatch matched the readings from a standard pulse oximeter. The study included 14 people aged 23 to 39 years with different skin tones and no medical problems.

The company is also conducting ongoing tests to test whether ScanWatch can diagnose sleep apnea.

Other smartwatch companies are also pursuing sleep apnea. Fitbit has been working on similar features for years and said it plans to apply for FDA approval from Gizmodo in early 2020. Apple is also reportedly working on the sleep and blood oxygen function of the Apple Watch with the goal of detecting sleep apnea.

Sleep experts say they are excited about the potential of smartwatches to help detect conditions like sleep apnea. However, the watch only tracks some of the measurements that doctors usually use to diagnose the condition, and so far experts say they are not reliable enough to be independent. increase. They are more useful as the first screeners, Seema Khosla, medical director at the North Dakota Sleep Center, told The Verge.

According to Withings, ScanWatch will be available in the United States from early November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/12/22722333/withings-fda-clearance-blood-oxygen-heart-rhythm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos