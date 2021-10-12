Fix Broken Nintendo Switch: How to Overcome Fear of DIY Game Console Repair





The back cover was cracked on the way.

Scott Stein / CNET

It is normal for the Nintendo Switch to experience some damage from time to time. Game consoles are known to have some problems with Joy-Cons being damaged and cracking along the switch vents or in the back corners. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy a new switch. This type of damage can be fixed with a little patience and a few screwdrivers.

Brett Pearce / CNET

Nintendo’s portable gaming consoles have been around for over four years, with the first iteration announced in 2017. The switch has since undergone a gradual upgrade, including a version with better battery life called Switch V2. Priced, handheld-only Switch Lite. (This is a review of the CNET Nintendo Switch and a review of the Nintendo Switch Lite.) This month, we introduced a new OLED switch with a 7-inch OLED display, better speakers, boosted storage, and other compelling features. (The Nintendo Switch OLED may not be for you, but if so, you can buy it now.)

Last year, myNintendoSwitch became a dirty mess. Dirty, dusty screen. Oily Joy-Disadvantages. My kids were playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for days and jumping out of the dock in the morning. I told them to be careful-then I saw a crack in my back.

It wasn’t a big crack. But it was there. Of course I was surprised.

The problem is that things break. And I’m not a repair-minded person. I have no fix-it’s in my blood. My backyard is messed up. Disability scares me, but it still happens. And sooner or later the electronics will be damaged.

I googled my problem and saw that many other people had similar cracks in their commonly used systems.

crack.

Scott Stein / CNET

I’ve seen others post pictures of switches with new colorful cases, carefully assembled Joy-Con kits, and even Joy-Con fixes. The back of cracked plastic? Come on, Scott. You can do this.

iFixit quickly found a great step-by-step guide in my search. You should use it. I’m here to tell you how I followed that guide and what I ordered.

Also, be aware that such self-repairs may void your warranty. For your safety, make sure you have saved your game data in the cloud.

I went to Amazon to get some spare parts: a rear case and front cover set that seemed to be very well reviewed, so I bought it ($ 9.95). I looked for a switch repair tool and chose a set with lots of big, separate (rather than replaceable heads) screwdrivers (currently $ 15 but paid $ 18.89). Total: $ 30.79.

They took a week to arrive-probably not as long as some orders in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, probably because they were for repairs.

Then I started.

These drivers felt easy to hold and sturdy. No replacement tips needed.

Unscrew Scott Stein / CNET Nintendo Switch: How to Unscrew Game Console Back Plate

The next step was to remove the original rear case. Some tips before continuing:

Place the switch face down on a soft cloth. You don’t want to hurt it.

Pull out the kickstand. You must remove the rear cover before you can remove it. Takeoff is easy and Nintendo has a guide. Push in one side a little. Reconnecting later is similar, but vice versa.

Pay close attention to the screws. Three-wing screws and some Phillips screws are very small. Some are very short. I first loosened them all in the four corners, in the order iFixit recommends.

The driver used to fix the Nintendo Switch is as follows.

Scott Stein / CNET

They were okay, but some felt stuck in the dirt. I was very worried about unscrewing the tri-wing. I turned it firmly but gently without moving the driver.

The screwdriver is magnetized and should be slightly screwed in after removal. I put them in a small plate and remembered which step they came from. I dared not to drop it by accident.

Second, the microSD card slot screws weren’t firmly attached. Then there are two Phillips screws at the bottom of each side of the USB-C port, and then you install one screw in the middle of the side rail on which Joy-Con normally slides.

I gently peeled off the plastic. It stopped working a little. I noticed the amount of dust and noticed that some of the plastic tabs were already broken.

OK … I had to transfer some extra bits from one back panel to another.

Scott Stein / CNET Unexpected Additional Steps: Moving MicroSD Brackets and Game Cartridge Covers

At this point, iFixit told me to reverse the procedure. However, I noticed that the back cover of the switch still has some missing parts.

The cartridge slot cover was on the original cover, but not on the new cover. The small bracket near the microSD card slot was also not on the new cover. Also, there was no small bent grill cover at the bottom of the cover. A small bubble square on the corner.

I’m panicking now, but decided to move the parts. I gently loosened the SD card and cartridge parts and reattached them to the corresponding areas of the new cover.

Vent covers, they weren’t that easy. I saw people online gently peeling them off and gluing them together. They are small strips of plastic. When I pulled it, there was still enough stickiness to stick it like a sticker, and I went on from there. Bubble corner squares I didn’t worry about.

After all, the new back plastic tab didn’t fit my switch perfectly.

Scott Stein / CNET Switch What is the most difficult part of DIY repair?Bottom plastic tab

Then I ran into a serious obstacle. I tried fitting a new cover, but it didn’t fit. One of the plastic corners on the bottom did not fit. It seems that the switch holes were not deep enough for the tabs.

I don’t know what happened here. There was nothing left on my switch that I could see, and the back cover I removed had completely lost its plastic tabs. No matching issue was found online.

It was an improvisational time. I saw a plastic tab.

I started using a pocket knife to gently remove the plastic tabs from the back cover without breaking everything. This is where I felt like I went off-road seriously. Surprisingly, the tab broke and I was able to fit the cover. It’s not ideal, but it worked.

The rear cover was turned on and all the missing parts were installed. Things seemed to be going in the right direction.

Last step: Screw in the back cover of the new switch (be careful)

I replaced the screws in the reverse order of the first step. Small screws are more difficult to put back than to take them out. I lowered them, placed them on a magnetic screwdriver, and screwed them in very carefully to avoid overtightening. I sweated. You may have peeled off the screws a little. I told myself I would never do this again.

the end.

How long does it take to repair the Scott Stein / CNET Nintendo Switch?About an hour

I tried to document my repair by supporting the iPad and showing what I was doing. And I took things really slowly. It was about an hour’s work. I was really stressed. But when I was done, I was very proud. Then I turned it on and confirmed that it worked. Yes, everything seemed (and seems) to be fine.

I did it.

I showed my son how wonderfully smooth his cracked back was.

He nodded and asked to play Animal Crossing.

I handed him a switch and went to the kitchen to cook and cook dinner. I was more convinced of myself in a world where I felt I was out of control. I took my breath away. Repairs may take place and new skills can be learned. Broken switches can be fixed. This is my little story about my own anxiety. I hope you are confident and pay enough attention to face yourself.

For other Nintendo Switch fixes, see How to fix Joy-Con drift. Also, where is the re-download button for the new OLED Nintendo Switch? See also the list of CNET games best suited for the 2021 Nintendo Switch.

