Nokia G300: $ 199 5G phone for Tracfone and StraightTalk customers





Why do postpaid mobile customers need to enjoy all 5G? HMD Global, the maker behind the new Nokia phone, has announced the most affordable 5G phone to date for its Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless prepaid customers, the Nokia G300.

Like T-Mobiles’ $ 199 REVVLV Plus 5G, the Nokia G300 won’t surprise you with its flagship-level specs, but at an affordable price it offers the bread and butter features you care about. increase.

One of the most useful features of the G300 is the fingerprint scanner. Integrated with the power button, you can press the same button to wake up and unobtrusively unlock your phone. Of course, you can also use your face to unlock your device.

It has a reasonably large 4,470mAh battery, and Nokia claims it will last about two days before it needs to be recharged. It also combines old and new technologies. With wired headphones, a radio antenna, and a 3.5mm audio jack for NFC, you can run Android 11 out of the box.

The G300s’ 16-megapixel rear camera has a relatively large aperture (f / 1.8), and when combined with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f / 2.2), it’s from REVVL V Plus. Sounds like a step up. 5G camera. Surprisingly, the phone uses Electronic Image Stabilizer (EIS) to record 1080p video at 60 frames per second, reducing the natural shaking of your hands.

With 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, this charcoal Nokia G300 variant will be available on October 19, 2021. Image: HMD Global

Of course, the low price of the G300s comes at a price. It features a 6.52 inch HD Plus LCD display and has a very low resolution for its size (720 x 1600 pixels, aspect ratio 20: 9). Like the similarly priced OnePlus Nord N200 5G, it only comes with 64GB of internal storage. So to expand the storage capacity of this phone, you need to invest in a microSD card. The G300 has the same 5G compatible Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor as the N200 and is supported with 4GB of RAM.

The Nokia G300 supports 5G, but this variant only supports speeds below 6Hz. This means it is only compatible with T-Mobiles 5G networks, not AT & T or Verizons 5G technologies. In general, if you bring your own device to these two mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), you can choose which carrier to use because it works with all carriers, but this is not the case.

On the same day that the new Pixel 6 smartphone is announced, you can order the $ 199 Nokia G300 from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless. This charcoal configuration with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be available for purchase directly from both companies on October 19, 2021.

