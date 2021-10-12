New World Steam Review Now “Almost Positive”





Now that the dust is settling in the new world of Amazon games, people’s true feelings for new PC games are being highlighted. Another measurable indicator of that emotion is the shift of New World’s Steam reviews from “Mixed” to “Mostly Positive.”

Several recent reviews have praised the PvP and Runescape-like qualities of creating and collecting gameplay loops. Some of them even compare the current New World to what World of Warcraft felt in its early days. “This is the most immersive MMO I’ve played in the last few years,” says one reviewer. “A very classic awesome atmosphere with OSRS skills. 71 hours current level 29. The game is a bit competitive, so there’s a lot of drama in chat, but PvP can be really fun. Really cool. Maps and sound design. Sometimes some graphic / audio bugs. This is a good game for the vanilla version of Amazon’s flagship MMO, but it can be much better in time. “

But the New World is not yet completely out of the forest. Some of the more negative reviews focus on what some players find to be a world of lack of story, a world of excitement and lack of soul, and a boring leveling experience. “There are some interesting ideas in New World, but overall it feels shallow and soulless (still somehow I’m still playing),” concludes one reviewer.

Nearly two weeks after its release, New World is still drawing a lot of players to Steam. Nine days ago, according to SteamDB, the game reached a simultaneous peak of 913,634 players and continues to reach a simultaneous peak of 600,000 on a 24-hour basis.

Naturally, that led to server issues. Amazon has added more of them to help ease the situation, and if you had to go elsewhere to play you one this week to reunite with your peers Get free server forwarding. However, keep in mind that New World server transfers do not allow you to change regions after all. Many games like New World are prosperous if you can play with your friends, so it’s great to see where things go from here.

We saw the MMORPG ourselves and came up with a similar idea. “Great crafting experience and stunningly clever combat alone aren’t enough to make up for the turmoil and frustrating quest design flaws of New World,” said a New World review.

However, if you want to get involved in the game yourself, it’s a good idea to start with a new world beginner’s guide and follow the right path.

