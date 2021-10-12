Apple announced an event on October 18th, after months of Mac rumors





According to the invitation sent today, Apple’s next hardware event will take place on October 18th. The company is widely expected to take advantage of its second fall event to launch a new MacBook pair, a redesigned high-end Mac Mini, and perhaps a third-generation AirPods pair.

The invitation video makes fun of a word: Unleashed. As seen in a tweet from Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak below, it appears in a dotted font and may suggest mini LED technology along the way. Special events will be livestreamed on Apple.com at 1 pm EST / 10 am EST.

There have been months of reports that Apple is about to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook is Apple’s latest step in migrating from Intel chips and will replace Apple’s proprietary Arm-based processor called the M1X. The new chip has the potential to improve performance compared to the M1 chip, which debuted last year. Other promising features include the resurgence of fan-popular MacBook features such as magnetic MagSafe charging, HDMI ports, and SD card slots. Malicious OLED touchbars are benevolent and can leave on the way. Bloombergs Mark Gurman recently pointed out that the existing MacBook Pro company seems to be out of stock.

Rumor has it that the same M1X processor will be included in the redesigned high-end Mac Mini. The new machine reportedly has more ports than last year’s M1 model, with two Thunderbolt / USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports. With this change, the new Mac Mini should be more suitable for power users.

Finally, Apple may announce a pair of redesigned AirPods. This represents the third generation of the company’s original true wireless earphones. The AirPods will have a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but with a shorter stem and a redesigned charging case.

