ESO images some of the largest asteroids in our solar system





The largest 42 objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Most of them are larger than 100 kilometers, the two largest asteroids are Ceres and Vesta, which are about 940 and 520 kilometers in diameter, and the two smallest asteroids are Urania and Ausonia, which are only about 90 kilometers, respectively. Images of asteroids Captured by the ESO Extremely Large Telescope’s Spectral Polarized High Contrast Exoplanet Research (SPHERE) instrument. Credit: ESO / M. Kornmesser / Vernazza et al./MISTRAL algorithm (ONERA / CNRS)

Detailed images of these 42 objects are a breakthrough in the exploration of asteroids, made possible thanks to telescopes on the ground, helping to answer the ultimate questions of life, the universe, and all. increase.

“Since NASA’s Dawn and Rosetta space missions and the European Space Agency have each visited, so far only three major main belt asteroids, Ceres, Vesta, and Lutetia, have been imaged in high-level detail,” Pierre said. Explains. Vernazza of Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille in France led the asteroid study presented today at Astronomy & Astrophysics. “Our ESO observations provided clear images for a total of 42 more targets.”

Previously, there were few detailed observations of asteroids, so until now little was known about important properties such as the 3D shape and density of asteroids. Between 2017 and 2019, Vernazza and his team set out to fill this gap by conducting an in-depth survey of key objects in the asteroid belt.

Most of the 42 objects in the sample are over 100km in size. In particular, the team imaged almost all belt asteroids over 200 km in 20 of 23. The two largest objects the team investigated were Ceres and Vesta, which are about 940km and 520km in diameter, while the two smallest asteroids are Urania and Orthonia, only about 90km each.

By reconstructing the shape of the celestial body, the team noticed that the observed asteroids were divided into two main families. Some are almost completely spherical, such as Hygiea and Ceres, while others have a more distinctive “elongated” shape, and the undisputed queen is the “dog bone” asteroid Cleopatra.

By combining information about the shape of the asteroid and its mass, the team found that the density varied significantly across the sample. The density of the four least dense asteroids studied, including Lamberta and Sylvia, is about 1.3 grams per cubic centimeter, almost the density of coal. The highest densities of Psyche and Calliope are 3.9 grams / cubic centimeter and 4.4 grams / cubic centimeter, respectively, which is higher than the density of diamonds (3.5 grams / cubic centimeter).

This large difference in density suggests that the composition of asteroids varies significantly, giving astronomers important clues about their origin. “Our observations strongly support the substantial movement of these objects since they were formed. In short, this tremendous variety of their composition makes them different regions of the solar system. It can only be understood if it comes from, “explains Joseph Hanu of Charles University. Prague, Czech Republic, one of the authors of the study. In particular, this result supports the theory that the least dense asteroids were formed and moved to their current location in remote areas beyond Neptune’s orbit.

These discoveries were made possible thanks to the sensitivity of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) equipment onboard the ESO VLT. “The improved functionality of SPHERE and the fact that little is known about the shape of the largest mainbelt asteroid has made substantial progress in this area,” said Laboratoired, co-author. Laurent Jorda says. ‘Astrophysique de Marseille.

Astronomers will be able to use ESO’s next Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which is currently under construction in Chile and will be operational later in the decade, to image more asteroids in detail. Will be. “ELT observations of the main belt asteroid allow us to study objects with diameters up to 35-80 km and crater sizes up to about 10-25 km, depending on their position in the belt,” says Vernazza. .. “With a sphere-like device in the ELT, it is also possible to image a similar sample of an object in a distant Kuiper belt. This is the geological history of a sample of a much larger small body from the ground. It means that you can characterize. “.”

The ESO telescope reveals that it may be the smallest dwarf planet ever in the solar system. More information: P. Vernazza et al, VLT / SPHERE Imaging Survey of the Largest Main Belt Asteroids: Final Results and Synthesis, Astronomy and Astrophysics (2021). DOI: 10.1051 / 0004-6361 / 202141781

Quote: ESO is the solar system acquired on October 12, 2021 from https: //phys.org/news/2021-10-eso-images-biggest-asteroids-solar.html (October 12, 2021) Imaging some of the largest asteroids in

