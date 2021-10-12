Google debuts cloud analytics products with new data





Today, at the Google Cloud Next 2021 conference, Google unveiled a range of data-focused products, including Intelligent Product Essentials, Vertex AI, BigQuery, Contact Center AI (CCAI), and DocAI extensions. New analytics and industry solutions are designed to simplify the way organizations derive value from their data, Google states whether it’s developing new products or enhancing existing products. I am.

During the pandemic, AI adoption and analytics have increased, with 20% of companies claiming to use more business analytics compared to the global average. But while 97% of executives say data science is important to staying profitable, some big challenges are in the way. In the last two years, only 22% of data readers have achieved a return on investment in data management, according to a Dremio report.

Focus on the intelligent products of Google Cloud [launching] Provides digital options for [customers], Kevin Prouty, VP of IDC Group, said in a statement. IDC sees faster and more effective decision making as a fundamental reason for driving the digitization of products and processes. It’s a way to make faster and more effective decisions to meet growing customer expectations, generate faster cash flow and achieve better revenue.

Essentials for intelligent products

Intelligent Product Essentials aims to help manufacturers develop hardware products. According to Google, this will provide AI-enabled devices that can be updated wirelessly and provide insights using cloud analytics.

You can use Intelligent Product Essentials to create a personalized customer experience. For example, a chatbot that contextualizes a response based on product status and customer profile. Not only can this service deploy product updates in the field to gather performance insights, but it can also take advantage of monetization opportunities to evolve functionality over time.

Intelligent Product Essentials predicts component and service issues, detects operational thresholds, anomalies, and failures, and enables you to proactively recommend services using AI. Customers can leverage this offering to connect and capture live or time series product telemetry from a variety of device platforms to support wireless updates. In addition, Intelligent Product Essentials allows developers to build companion apps that run on smartphones, tablets, and computers with pre-built APIs that incorporate product and security, device registration, and app behavior analysis. ..

Essentials for intelligent products [can] Google manages, updates, and analyzes fleets of products connected via APIs, writing in a blog post. [Companies can] Create a new feature [their] Products using AI and machine learning [and] Integrate data sources such as enterprise asset management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and systems.

Vertex AI, BigQuery, Spark

Google announced Vertex AI, a managed AI platform, at Google I / O 2021 in May. Today, we’re extending our services with Vertex AI Workbench, a user experience to build and deploy AI models faster, and reduce the time to value for data scientists. And its organization.

According to a 2016 survey conducted by CrowdFlower, data scientists spend a lot of time cleaning and organizing their data. In a recent Alation report, the majority of respondents (87%) pegged data quality issues as the reason organizations failed to implement AI. That may be why companies like Markets and Markets expect the data preparation industry, including companies that provide data cataloging and curation tools, to be worth more than $ 3.9 billion by the end of 2021. Hmm.

While Vertex AI is designed to help companies accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models, Workbench is particularly focused on integrating data engineering capabilities into the data science environment. Workbench includes Dataproc, BigQuery, Dataplex, Looker, and other Google Cloud services that make it easy to capture and analyze data from a single interface.

Google provides these capabilities through managed notebooks to help data scientists quickly build workflows and perform coordination, transformation, security, and machine learning operations all within Vertex AI.

On the BigQuery side, Google offers the publicly available BigQuery Omni. This allows enterprises to analyze data across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. The managed cross-cloud analytics solution helps answer questions from a single glass plate across the dataset and share the results, complementing Google’s Dataplex service (which will be generally available this quarter). Allows more analytical tools to access your data.

Google today announced a preview of Spark on Google Cloud. The company claims it is the world’s first auto-scaling and serverless Spark service for Google Cloud. This allows data engineers, data scientists, and data analysts to use Spark from their preferred interface to create apps and pipelines that autoscale without manual infrastructure provisioning or tuning.

Spectator and spanner

Google continues to make Cloud Spanner, a fully managed relational database, available to customers through the PostgreSQL interface (preview) to complement the rest of its data-focused services. This interface supports some common PostgreSQL data types and SQL features, allowing you to port the schemas and queries built for the PostgreSQL interface to another Postgres environment.

In addition to this, Google says it will debut a new integration with Looker, enabling customers to operate their analytics and scale their deployment more effectively. Tableau customers and Connected Sheets users will soon be able to take advantage of the Lookers semantic model, and Connect Sheets integration will begin in preview by the end of the year. CCAI’s Lookers new solution helps contextualize support calls that come into your enterprise call center. In addition, the following Looker Block for Healthcare NLP API, compatible with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), provides healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies with insights from unstructured healthcare textbooks from clinical sources. Provides access to.

Google Earth Engine

Touching geospace, Google announced the Google Earth Engine on Google Cloud. This will allow you to analyze the Google Earth Engines catalog of satellite images and geospatial datasets over 50 petabytes. According to Google, Google Cloud customers can integrate Earth Engine with BigQuery, Google Maps Platform, and Google Clouds AI technologies, so data teams can see how the world is changing and how to save energy costs. You can better understand if you can take action. Understand business risks and meet customer needs.

Investing in green practices is not beneficial to a business-worthy environment. According to a 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Survey, 87% of consumers have a more positive image of businesses that support social or environmental issues. In addition, 87% say they buy products with social and environmental benefits, and 88% say they are more loyal to the companies that support those efforts.

Earth Engine has supported the activities of researchers and non-governmental organizations around the world for over a decade. This new integration integrates the best of Google and Google Cloud, enabling businesses to create a sustainable future for the planet and their businesses. Google wrote.

CCAI and DocAI

Google Clouds CCAI, which provides virtual agents and other functions that utilize AI, will be generally available in 2019, and the company’s AI-based document processing service DocAI was launched in April. Currently, the two services are getting new features for CCAI Insights and ContractDoc AI, respectively. CCAI Insights provides ready-to-use custom data modeling techniques, and Contract DocAI, currently in preview, provides features built specifically for the contract lifecycle and processing.

Over the past few years, companies have increasingly turned to cloud-based contact centers to address emerging customer service challenges. As the pandemic accelerates and the convenience of mobile services is unnecessarily introduced, customers have more options to interact with the enterprise. For example, according to Canam Research, 78% of US contact centers plan to deploy AI over the next three years. Also, according to a Harrisporil survey, 46% of customer interactions are already automated, and the number is expected to reach 59% by 2023.

CCAI Insights uses AI to mine raw contact center interaction data for actionable information, whether the data comes from virtual agents or human agents. Provides out-of-the-box analysis of customer conversations, including smart highlighters. Smart highlighters automatically highlight important conversation moments, such as when an agent authenticates or when a customer confirms that a problem has been resolved. Meanwhile, Google’s integration with Cloud Natural Language Processing (NLP) identifies positive or negative emotions to various entities in the conversation, including dates, people, contact information, organizations, locations, events, and products. , Media, etc. are labeled by type.

CCAI Insights, which can hand over calls and chats processed by Dialogflow and Agent Assist, uses a custom highlighter to categorize conversations. This allows customers to define rules, keywords, and natural language training phrases. The topic of modeling another feature leverages NLP technology, allowing teams to create AI models of data to define conversation driver classifications.

Contracts For DocAI, use NLP, knowledge graph technology, and optical character recognition to sign contracts for important terms such as start and end dates, renewal terms, parties, contract types, venues, and service level contracts. Analyze. Google claims that it can automatically identify important terms and the relationships between them, leading to faster and cheaper contract processing.

All of these new additions help Google transform their business by making the power of AI more accessible and focusing on achieving business outcomes. [The] The announcement builds on the momentum seen in AI solutions that provide business value to our customers.

