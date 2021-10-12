Overwatch 2021 All new skins from Halloween terrorist events





Get hype, creepy lovers. Overwatch’s Halloween Teller event is back. You have the chance to play some good rounds of new skins, cosmetics, and Junkenstein’s revenge.

From October 12th to November 2nd, players can enjoy a small amount of horror and earn skins while there. This year, you’ll get eight new skins, including three epic skins that can only be unlocked by completing weekly challenges. One of this year’s challenge skins may be the most disturbing thing the Overwatch design team has ever created, so be warned before jumping into the full breakdown of the event’s new outfits.

Epic skin

Epic skins can only be earned by completing weekly challenges. Players must earn 27 “points” by playing or winning Overwatch games in quick play, arcade, or competitive mode.

Skeleton Genji image by Blizzard Entertainment

After working as a Halloween Cyborg Ninja for five years, Genji seems to have decided to dress up as something a little more creepy this season. This skin will be available from October 12th to 18th and will turn the swordfighter into a festive neon skeleton. His bright armor is painted black, accented with bright orange and yellow bones.

Einherjar Zarya image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Norse mythology, Einherjar is a warrior who died in battle and was brought to Valhalla. Translated as “One Army,” this title is perfect for Zarya, who is proud of her ability and ability to change the tempo of battle. Available October 19-25, this skin offers a Scandinavian remix of Zarya’s regular outfit with fur and leather.

Clown Road Hog Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This scary skin is concrete evidence that someone on the Overwatch design team saw it for five consecutive days and decided to make it a problem for everyone. Roadhog isn’t the most familiar character in the game, but this clown’s skin turns his weird dial up to 11. If his new mask with cut-out eyes isn’t upset enough, the picture on his belly encourages his enemies to smile. Get this nightmare fuel skin from October 26th to November 2nd.

Legendary skin

Legendary skins can be unlocked with the Halloween Teller Loot Box. It is only available during the event. You can also buy it at the Hero Gallery for 3,000 gold.

Drow Reinhardt image via Blizzard Entertainment

No, this skin is not a subtle hint for Skyrim’s 17th restart. But it listens to Norse mythology. Draugr are basically Scandinavian zombies, wearing ghostly armor and roaming the battlefield looking for battles. Reinhardt’s regular chrome armor is replaced with wood and metal armor with a skeletal head. The blue flames of the dead illuminate him and float from his eyes.

Vampire bat echo image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since her release, Echo has received a full wardrobe of costumes that refer to animals and creatures such as moths and birds in the air. This season she gets up much scarier. With large ears and pointed claws, the echo turned into an omnic representation of a vampire bat. However, please be careful. Those veins on her wings strongly suggest that she is seeking blood.

Vampire Hunter Bridget Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you have vampires, or vampire bats, you need someone there to defeat them. Everyone’s favorite Shield Maiden gets a Van Helsing-style image change with tall boots, a long trench coat, and eerie white hair. The goal was probably to make Bridget look a little more menacing than usual, but most overwatch fans on social media wanted her to get married. And no one was surprised.

Satyr Lcio images via Blizzard Entertainment

This skin is probably a punishment for your sins, especially if you’ve called the annoying Lcio player a devil. The Speedster has transformed into one of the most mischievous creatures in Greek mythology, the satyr. Half a man and half a goat, the satyr was a natural spirit who presided over dance, music, and wine. Lcio is unlikely to hit Merlot this season, but he definitely throws some creepy jams for the party.

Image of the casket fortress by Blizzard Entertainment

When they think the enemy team is dead and gone, they often pull Bastion back. This skin, which turns an adorable omnic into a walking casket, really reflects the frustration of the experience. As always, the best part of Bastion’s skin is Ganymede. Ganymede is now a small evil skeleton bird.

All of these skins will be available from October 12th to November 2nd, while the Halloween terrorist event is intensifying. As a bonus, stock up on all the eerie needs of the year ahead, as the previous skins for the Halloween Terror event will be available at a discounted price.

