Apple’s next online-only event is set for October 18th, and the next generation of Apple Silicon Mac is expected

Apple has already entered a busy fall and has released the iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13. Now there is “another thing” to show us. The tech giant has announced a new online-only event scheduled for Monday, October 18th, at 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1pm (Eastern Standard Time). Apple events will be livestreamed through the company’s website.

Apple plans to announce a next-generation Mac computer with its Apple Silicon chip. Over the past year, new versions of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac computers have been released with what Apple calls the M1 chip. Last year, the company also released a surprise iPad Pro with M1.

The company’s October event will not be the same draw as the September event, which announced the Apple Watch Series 7, the new iPad, and iPhone 13 lineup ahead of the holiday shopping season. Last year, Apple held three major product releases around the fall, separating the announcements of the latest Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers. This release helped push Apple’s sales and profits to the highest levels and set revenue records for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers.

Part of the company’s remarkable success was the new M1 computer. This was praised by reviewers such as CNET’s Dan Ackerman for assessing device speed and battery life. Customers also like them, according to Apple, helping to push Mac sales to record levels.

At this year’s Mac-related event, Apple plans to further expand its lineup with the rumored next-generation M1X chip. The chip is rumored to provide faster performance. Apple previously had Intel chips in its computers that were used in Apple laptops and desktop computers sold since 2006 (while Intel has the latest chips and Microsoft’s new Windows 11 software. While talking about, we released a series of ads blaming Apple.)

Apple will also announce the release date of the latest free software update for Mac computers called MacOS Monterey.

As is often the case, the company didn’t say anything about the content of the product event, but provided some clues during the announcement. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing SVP, tweeted an image similar to Apple’s “unleashed” teaser announcement.

Apple has used this type of language in the past when talking about computers, especially the latest M1 devices. The company emphasized its speed and performance, as well as its competitors, compared to previous Intel-powered Macs. So whatever Apple is preparing for this upcoming event, it’s no wonder we hear a lot about how fast they are.

Apple has added an AR experience to its website in time for the announcement. This is accessible to iPhone and iPad users by clicking on the event teaser image. The AR experience primarily reflects the invitation, with lights passing by as if you were running through space. There is also a guitar riff reminiscent of the Hollywood car chase of the 1980s, creating a speedy atmosphere.

CNET’s global team will cover Apple’s events, as it does at other meetings that have moved online. Our coverage includes real-time updates, commentary and analysis that can only be obtained here.

