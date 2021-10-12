Epic Games Credits Among Us With Fortnite Impostors Patch Notes





Image: Epic Games

If it walks like Among Us, talks like Among Us, and gets excited like Among Us, it’s probably at least inspired by the runaway success of the Innersloths murder mystery party game. Epic Games is finally ready for a patch note of a new update to Fornites Impostors mode.

v18.20 brings improvements to Imppostors, a game mode inspired by Innersloth’s Among Us! Reads the beginning of the latest set of patch notes. Epic Games doesn’t elaborate further or post about the game or the indie studio behind it. Neither the Fortnite Impostors game mode itself seems to credit.

Still, this is an improvement from August when Epic Games revealed the mode without any obvious similarity to Among Us. In a 2018 indie game that took place during a pandemic last year, a randomly selected opponent runs around the ship to complete the mission while secretly killing everyone on board. .. Meet regularly and vote on who you think the murderer is. Fortnite Impostors are about the same for each beat.

Not surprisingly, Epic released knockoff mode without a collaboration offer. Or, with gratitude, I rubbed some of the Innersloth the wrong way. At the time, co-founder Marcus Bromander was unpatented on the mechanism of Among Us. I don’t think it will lead to a healthy gaming industry. But is it really hard to put more than 10% effort into putting your spin?

Fortnite’s history of crossovers with other creators and its track record of being accused of copying other people’s ideas, such as dancing and emoting the entire game mode, didn’t help. Still, while we can’t deny the success of the 2020 Among Us breakout, some argue that Among Us has the core concept itself, based on ideas popularized by the Mafia, Werewolf, and others. .. It seems like a clear impetus behind the new wave of these types of games.

Now, thanks to Epic Games, we know the real answer.

Updates: 10/12/2021, 12:22 pm ET: Epic has followed up on today’s patch notes and posted tweets that make fun of the official Fortnite-Among Us crossover in the future.

