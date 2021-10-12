Back 4 Blood settings for best performance on your PC





Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Turtle Rock’s beloved blockbuster Left 4 Dead, is finally here, returning to the four-player co-op zombie survival formula that helped define it in the new deck-building mechanics in 2008. Therefore, before proceeding to slaughter, dive into the game’s settings menu to make sure your gaming PC runs as smoothly as ideally run.

If you use the guides to manage your video settings, the game will work well on older GPUs, so you don’t have to wear one of the best graphics cards to take on a swarm of Back 4 Blood infected people. In addition, there are many upscaling options to ensure that you get the fps equivalent of copper wire.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger yet to get Back 4 Blood, you can play it with other great PC titles via the Xbox Game Pass. If you want to buy it completely, you can find the game in the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

This is a review of what you need to squeeze into your gaming PC to meet the Back 4 Blood system requirements and become a professional zombie killer, and includes details of performance expectations from developer TurtleRock.

Back 4 Blood system requirements Minimum 1080p / 60fps / Low recommended 1080p / 60fps / High OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-8400AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8GB 12GB GPU Nvidia GTX 1050TiAMD RX 570 Nvidia GTX 970AMD RX 590 VRAM 4GB 4-8GB Storage 40GB 40GB

Best Back 4 Blood preset

Like Far Cry 6 and New World[カスタム品質設定]All tab options take the same level of fidelity as the selected preset, rather than an optimized bass and treble combination. However, both low and medium presets affect additional options for slightly improved performance, such as AdaptiveFX and motion blur. These are a breakdown of the individual settings.

The choice of presets depends on your gaming PC’s capabilities and, more importantly, whether you prioritize fidelity or fps. It’s a good idea to start with a high preset of native resolution as a baseline and then tweak the individual settings from there. It portrays a horde of Ridden and huge Mutations in the game with all the nasty splendor, while providing enough performance overhead for higher frame rates.

Compared to High, the Medium and Low presets increase the frame rate by 8% and 34%, respectively, but the cost of Epic increases by an additional 8%. Medium is a decent option for anyone who wants to increase fps with minimal fuff, but if you can afford the frame, it’s a good idea to press high. Similarly, Low makes game presentations too much to our liking, but it’s a core option for anyone who wants to prioritize performance above all else.

Best back 4 blood setting

Back 4Blood’s visual settings,[グラフィックス]Of tabs[設定]It’s on the menu.

Post-processing quality: High texture quality: High effect quality: High shadow quality: Middle leaf quality: High upscaling: DLSS / FSR Antialiasing: TAA Sharpening: On-motion blur: Optional chromatic aberration: Optional Adaptive FX quality: Off VSync: Optional FPS Limitations: Options

Back 4 Blood has no built-in benchmarks, so the recommended settings were determined by combining the game’s hub area with the campaign gameplay benchmarks. Unfortunately, there isn’t much room for core configuration, but you can significantly improve performance by applying upscaling options. The breakdown of the performance impact of each setting is shown in descending order.

The quality of post-processing is[低]It has a 20-22% impact on performance regardless of the preset selected above. It provides many subtle improvements to Back 4 Blood’s visuals, including the strength of the bloom effect. However, moving between Medium and Epic only improves performance by 1-2%, so the options for managing the impact of post-processing are very limited. In particular, this setting speaks to a broader issue with the Back 4 Blood settings menu and lack of overall clarity, but High is recommended so you don’t miss anything spectacular. .. Anyway, this is a priority for moving low if you’re struggling to reach your frame rate goal.

Texture quality, as you might expect, controls the level of detail found in game textures. This is also the setting that we recommend giving the highest priority from a visual point of view. This is because it is a setting that provides the most immediately recognizable difference. The sweet spot here is High, costing only 8% compared to 3% for Medium and 12% for Epic. Medium is generally fine, but Low can significantly confuse your presentation and should be avoided.

Shadow quality is related to the resolution and quantity of shadows on the screen. Not surprisingly, low has the least impact on performance, but medium has only 3%. From there, the improvements offered by High and Epic are subtle, and each also costs an additional 3%, so we consider Medium to be a good compromise here.

The quality of the effect affects the frequency of demolition, fire distortion, various particle effects, and more. High is easy here and costs 5% compared to Low, but Medium saves only 1%.

Leaf quality adjusts the height and density of grass-like greens. This setting affects certain levels more than other levels, but is primarily cheaper. Epic costs from Low to 4%, but both High and Medium have a performance impact of less than 1%. To maximize green efficiency[高]Use the settings.

Other than core settings, antialiasing is the most burdensome. TAA is far superior to FXAA in fighting jaggies and maintaining image sharpness, so it is our recommended option at a performance cost of 5%.

Motion blur is primarily a matter of taste, but it can affect the frame rate by 2%. for that reason,[中]Motion blur does not turn on until you select a preset. Chromatic aberration and sharpening minimize the impact on performance, but it is recommended that sharpening be turned on for best image quality.

Next is Adaptive FX. It is on by default when you select the Low preset. Adjust the quality of the effect to boost the fps. Unless you run out of all other options or see significant slowdowns in heavy-effect scenes, we recommend turning this off.

Back 4 Blood also provides a frame limiter and V-Sync toggle to control the frame rate. I didn’t have any stutter or other issues during the test, but my mileage may vary as V-Sync is a reliable setting to switch to if I notice something. In addition, if you are using a GSync or FreeSync compatible display, we recommend that you turn off V-Sync so that the display can counter the potential for screen tearing.

Now it’s upscaling. Here you can significantly improve performance regardless of the settings you choose. Back 4 Blood includes Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and spatial upscaling options. All of these options work by rendering the game at a lower base resolution, but with different upscaling methods.

If you have a compatible Nvidia graphics card, we recommend using DLSS. The image looks softer than the native, but can save details previously lost due to other post-processing effects. Quality is the best preset, offering the best upscaling quality and a significant boost of 13% fps. Balanced offers an additional 9%, but it doesn’t go down any further, especially at low base resolutions. However, if you select the Performance Ultra Performance preset, you can expect a frame rate increase of 34% and 51%, respectively.

While DLSS provides the best balance of fidelity and frame for Nvidia RTX GPUs, AMD’s FSR works regardless of the graphics card brand and can significantly improve performance. The Ultra Quality preset in the settings showed a 17% improvement over native rendering, but it didn’t resolve as cleanly as DLSS. Still, if you’re using AMD and older Nvidia GTX cards, you’ll see significant performance gains in the 17-80% range. As with DLSS, we don’t recommend stepping down beyond quality presets, especially at low resolutions, unless you care about the game looking very soft.

Spatial upscaling provides the clearest way to control rendering resolution with a slider that bottoms out at 71%. In a nutshell, if you run the game at 1440p and set the slider to 75%, the game will be upscaled from 1080p. Of course, the lower the slider, the better the performance, but at the expense of image quality. In our tests, using TAA antialiasing solved the image quality surprisingly well, with a noticeable increase of 58% fps. If you don’t like the look produced by either DLSS or FSR, this is definitely an option worth trying.

Back 4 blood accessibility settings

Back 4 Blood offers a variety of accessibility settings.These will be displayed before properly loading into the game and later in the settings menu[ゲームプレイ]You can access it from the tab.

Text-to-speech is enabled by default and provides audio description of hovering menu options, currently set settings, how to switch, and how to confirm your selection. The clarity of the narration for both men and women is quite mixed, but it turns out to be good enough to use. Unfortunately, this setting is only available if the game is set to English. This is disappointing given the choice of languages ​​that Back 4 Blood supports. For chat features, voice-to-text conversion and blasphemous expression filters are supported.

To combat motion sickness, the game has a camera motion strength slider and includes a motion blur option on the graphics stub, among other accessibility features for ease of use.

Type 1 color blindness, deuteranopia, and tritanopia have preset color blindness modes. However, users can replace the colors of the red, orange, yellow, green, light blue, and blue elements with various replacement colors, if desired. If you find it difficult to identify the colors of nested nodes and weaknesses, you can replace them.

Back 4 blood problems

Back 4 Blood tests did not cause a crash. This is commendable. Nevertheless, the main problem we encountered was related to the constant online requirements of the game. Most dedicated servers worked fine, with the notable exception that lag and packet loss seriously hindered our experience. Second, there is the fact that you can’t play Back 4 Blood offline. This raises questions about game life, given that it depends on the server.

There is a bug reportedly related to the game’s FOV slider, which primarily affects ultra-wide monitor users. We haven’t done any ultra-wide testing ourselves, but users of Back 4 Blood’s subreddit elaborate on potential fixes.

Go to the following path on your Xbox Game Pass or Microsoft Store: AppData Local Packages WarnerBros.Interactive.e172091a-6630-4ff3-959f-830_ktmk1xygcecda LocalCache Local Back4Blood WinGDK Saved Config WinGDK Epic Games Store or On Steam, use the following route instead: AppData Local Back4Blood Saved Config WindowsNoEditor Copy “Game.ini” and rename it to “Engine.ini” In Notepad “Engine” Open “.ini” and paste the following:[/script/engine.localplayer]

Save the file and run the game!

Some missions have reported that the game will need to be restarted to reset and fix this change. Fortunately, you can resume execution from where you left off without losing progress.

I don’t think it had a big impact on the test, but it’s worth noting that Back 4 Blood uses Denuvo anti-tamper DRM. This software has become famous for its potential to slow down game performance, as in Resident Evil: Village, but due to its different implementation, this is an exception to the rules.

Overall, Turtle Rock Studios offers a solid PC version of Back 4 Blood. While you can improve your graphics menu by clarifying the differences between what each setting controls and what each preset offers, the powerful amount of upscaling options gives plenty of room for those who want to improve their performance levels. Should provide. In addition, the game seems to work well on a variety of hardware. This means that even if your PC is as old as your mom, you may still be able to join the survivor’s crew.

