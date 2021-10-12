Google counters epics with Apple’s core arguments





Google counterattacked Epic in an ongoing antitrust proceeding between companies. This counterargument needs to be seen in the context of Epic’s other major court battles (especially against Apple) and is centered around the 2020 scheme Project Liberty. As a result, Epic has filed a lawsuit by secretly adding alternative payment methods to the Android and iOS versions of Fortnite. Google and Apple have launched a PR campaign aimed at supporting the general public.

Epic states that basically these large platform owners operate monopoly and need to allow developers to use their own payment system in their apps.

The first decision in the Epic vs Apple case was complex and is currently being appealed. Basically, the court dismissed all of Epic’s allegations, except for a single, fairly important one. Apple needs to allow developers to link to alternative methods of in-app payments. This is what Apple is suing, but Epic is suing everything else, and the solution seems like a long way off. Anyway, what does the word button mean?

Google doesn’t operate a closed system like iOS in the first place, so it has a much stronger starting point than Apple. Android users and developers do not need to use Google Play to download or distribute the app (bypass Google Pay). The payment mechanism is a big part of this proceeding). Google lawyers claim that Android “provides app developers and smartphone consumers with more open choices than other major competitors.”

(Image credit: Google)

The first part of the legal document concerns a fairly formal denial of Epic’s allegations, and after a long list of sentences in this form, “Google denies paragraph 274’s allegations,” Google lawyers said. Lists nine total defenses that are challenging Epic’s claim. Many of these, perhaps of course, crossed Apple’s defenses against Epic, and Epic’s malicious allegations centered around signing the Developer Agreement (DDA) to put Fortnite on Google Play. It is placed.

“I’m not happy with those giants [Android] I had a legal agreement with Google and did not intend to comply with it. It hides the true intention of tricking Google into creating a law-and-public relations conflict that continues to this day. “

The conflict is Project Liberty, and according to Google, Epic challenges “systematic changes that bring huge financial gains and wealth,” astonishing suppression, and “obstacles Apple and Google policies and practices.” I was looking for two things to do. Mr. Sweeney’s vision for the approaching Metaverse. “

There’s an interesting fact about Fortnite’s future direction regarding the Metaverse concept (which also appeared in Apple’s proceedings): “Internally, Epic is where player developers create new content, and Epic is profitable. You can share the part with those creators. ”Is this pointing to the now reasonably common practice of allowing creators to benefit from cosmetics, or a more comprehensive ambition? I still don’t know if it’s pointing to something like that.

(Image credit: Chukrut Budrul / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

To get back to the problem at hand, Google states that “Epic did not actually intend to comply with the agreement with Google.” […] According to Epic’s own document, the plan was simple:'[i]Rejected for offering only fEpic payment solution. The battle begins. It will be fun! “

This decision to “switch on” and look for battles adds more detail to what happens to Epic. At the board meeting, “Epic co-founder Mark Rein predicted that Apple and Google could have more than 50% chance. As soon as we do this, we will remove the game from the store. “Google and Apple will soon pull the build for new players,” predicted Chief Executive Officer Daniel Vogel.

We also found that Epic’s Tim Sweeney was basically bragging about proceedings in the technical world. On August 5, 2020, he emailed Microsoft, announcing that “Epic has specific plans for August,” and later added that he would “enjoy future fireworks shows.” .. Sweeney admitted during the testimony of his trial at Epic vs. Apple that these emails referred to the launch of Project Liberty.

More striking than this is the extent to which Epic has been advanced. Knowing that it was basically launching a surprise attack on Apple and Google, the company prepared to “hack” its own fix internally.

“Professional engineers and an in-house information security team hacked the code to prevent Google (and Apple) from” revealing “the intention when submitting the fix,” the proceedings said. “Epic also used analysis to determine the number of players who would receive the hotfix when triggered.”

(Image credit: Philip Pacheco / Getty Images)

In addition to the fight against Google and the breach of its developer contract, Google added that Epic was out to trick users into portraying it as a big bad. “Epic sued Google on the same day it launched an external payment system in violation of the DDA shortly after Google removed Fortnite from Google Play. Epic also said that Epic would come for that act. Launched a campaign to combat negative consumer reactions that knew. For example, Epic knew that users would correctly consider Epic acting out of greed, so Epic told users. He said as follows.[w]If you choose to use Epic’s direct payments, Epic will give you payment processing savings, saving you up to 20%. Epic also told consumers that if Google cuts service charges, Epic would pass on those cost savings to users. These statements were intended to maliciously harm Google while distracting from Epic’s breach. “

Google wants a jury trial and wants the right to remove Fortnite and terminate Epic’s developer account under the terms of the confirmed developer agreement. Regarding the agreement, Google wants Epic to be held liable for contract and sincere breach, and the court declares that Epic has been unjust enriched by its actions and returns the money to Google. I hope that. “Compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and interest.” The kicker is a permanent injunction against Epic’s retry of such things with external payment methods. This primarily follows Apple’s playbook, which has already proven successful in court.

Google is always in a slightly better position than Apple at first, and the exact nature of the Android ecosystem will probably work in its favor. There may be little arguing that Epic deliberately and deliberately violated the agreement with Google: Hell, it wargamed its own Fortnite patch in preparation. Of course, the court decided and the debate here is much bigger than the individual bad behavior. Twenty years later, people may think of Epic as a heroic crusade for developer rights.

However, there is one thing for sure. It was Project Liberty, a 1984 channeled “our people” PR campaign, that never looked good for a company worth just under $ 30 billion. Epic’s own predictions that it will be difficult to sympathize with the cause are visionary. So far, it has proven to be true in court and to many.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/google-countersues-epic-using-apples-core-arguments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos