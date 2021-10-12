The best Ace Attorney game ever





It’s been 20 years since Ace Attorney was released to the world (in Japan, at least the English version isn’t available until 2005, so it’s not as old as the news feels). After a teenage game, the series spawned an army of anime, movie, musical, and edgeworth-hungry fans.

In honor of everyone’s favorite crappy lawyer, Phoenix Wright, who has been around for 20 years, we asked you a nice reader, “What’s the best Ace Attorney game?” In your vote, we put together this list and solved the problem completely.

Do you like classics such as the original trilogy? Perhaps you are a purist and will never be better than the first game? Are you a fan of updated graphics for 3DS games like Spirit of Justice and Dual Destinies? Or do you like spin-offs like research and Professor Layton vs. Ace Attorney and go against convention? (And, of course, there’s a secret answer: Ghost Trick by the same director, Shu Takumi, is the best Ace Attorney game …)

The following order is updated in real time according to the corresponding user rating for each game in the Nintendo Life game database. Even if you read this, it is completely possible to influence the following rankings. If you haven’t rated your favorites yet, click the “star” for the game you want to rate below and assign a score now.

Of course, each of our staff has their own favorites and varies greatly from person to person, so it would be interesting to see how it works in terms of user ratings and overall rankings. Check it out!

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: February 16, 2010 (US) / February 19, 2010 (UK / EU)

Phoenix and Apollo have been in the limelight for a long time, and now it’s everyone’s favorite moody, Miles Edgeworth, to grab the mic. The investigation will use Edgeworth’s strengths to resolve the case, but this time it will not appear in court and will actively investigate crime scenes, witnesses, and potential perpetrators.

The survey is full of tragic stories and tragic results, showing a very adult, emotionally deep new direction in the series. Not everyone likes it because it’s different from the original series, but it’s the same difference that everyone else loves.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: February 12, 2008 (USA)

Ace Attorney, the fourth game in the Ace Attorney series: Ace Attorney puts you in the position of a new prestigious young lawyer, soft rebooting the series with a seven-year time skip, a plethora of family mysteries, and a scandal about. One more Mr. Phoenix Light. As a striking departure from the Phoenix-focused story so far, Apollo’s first appearance is disruptive, but some very cool twists when he defends this entry. Make it something to remember.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: September 8, 2016 (USA) / September 8, 2016 (UK / EU)

The Spirit of Justice is as great as Wright’s early adventures, with incredible writing, satisfying gameplay, and irresistibly clever court dramas. The highland Himalayan environment is fresh and enjoyable, more than just window dressing. The thrilling Divination Dances are a great addition to the theme, and the new characters are more impressive than any of the characters in the series. Khura’in’s habits create both fun virtual tourism and a constant source of twisting forensic culture shock. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time criminal, no further deliberation is needed. This is a court date that you should not miss.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Level 5

Release Date: August 29, 2014 (US) / March 28, 2014 (UK / EU)

Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Attorney: Ace Attorney offers a very engaging and enjoyable experience to satisfy fans of both franchises. It’s a crossover that looks completely natural to experience. The individual parts are fun and entertaining as usual, but probably a bit below the extraordinary standards of contemporary people in the main series. There is a protracted feeling that gameplay innovations to blend the two brands may have been further explored. These are small complaints about the grand plan of a long adventure, but Level 5 and Capcom did a good job. The end result is another 3DS title that illustrates much of what makes Nintendo’s portable hardware and support software stand out. It offers heartwarming, accessible fun, and hours of entertainment.

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: October 24, 2013 (US) / October 24, 2013 (UK / EU)

As always wonderfully witty, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney-Dual Destinies is another great entry in the Ace Attorney series. Full of humor and new luxury personalities, thanks to Capcom’s localization and the excellent skills of the screenplay team, Phoenix Light fans will find a lot of fun. The addition of some minor gameplay will hone some of your research and court experience, but like any other visual novel, you really play in story, character development, and Gobsmack plot twists. Yes, this is a Gavel drop that will keep you screaming “objection”.

Also, this is what you get to protect the orca.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: January 16, 2007 (US) / March 16, 2007 (UK / EU)

The second of the Ace Attorney game DS trilogy (originally appeared in Game Boy Advance in Japan), Ace Attorney: Ace Attorney-All justice takes the baton from the first game and runs with it. The new psychedelic mechanism was the only real addition that could unleash these mental barriers by finding clues related to the secrets contained when the player was asking witnesses.

This is the middle part of the overall story put together in Phoenix Lights: Ace Attorney trilogy of 3DS and Switch, but as a short and sweet court visual novel, this chapter is still the best one. It is one.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 31, 2006 (US) / March 31, 2006 (UK / EU)

The first of the GBA / DS trilogy, this is a game of wit and humor that appreciates the intellect of the players and greatly rewards their achievements. It’s full of moments when you’re surprised or wrinkled by your achievements when your case begins to fall around you, and these moments play Phoenix Attorney: Ace Attorney after all these years It’s very pleasing to do. Nothing beats the pride and sense of accomplishment you get from an innocent verdict. The Ace Attorney series is great enough to make starting from the beginning the only logical course of action. Go to court with you!

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: July 27, 2021 (US) / July 27, 2021 (UK / EU)

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is two great games at one price that not only offer more of what we love, but also visually, narratively and historically deeper than ever. .. There are a few learning curves that we have to master to accommodate the current game, but to be honest, we couldn’t find a better version of the game we’ve been hoping for for years.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: October 23, 2007 (US) / October 3, 2008 (UK / EU)

The third game in the Ace Attorney series was originally released on the GBA in Japan, but is moving west through the DS in 2007 (and the series has since been most of the other you’d like to mention. It decorates the platform). The culmination of the original trilogy, Trials and Tribulations, puts you in the position of a lucky counsel for complex events and another round of supernatural Shenanigan.

Sure, these games can be played right now on Switch, but the prestigious lawyer’s visual novel works well on virtually all platforms (with the exception of WiiWare, there’s a job to get that version these days. ). If you like to go through them on the DS, we won’t dispute you.

Are you surprised at the result? Please let us know if you think we missed something. It’s never too late to adjust things. Feel free to let us know what you think about the above rankings. Also, please leave a comment about your personal favorites below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/best-ace-attorney-games-of-all-time

