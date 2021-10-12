SoWork convinced investors (and Tinder) that virtual coworking will stay here – TechCrunch





Vishal Punwani, CEO and co-founder of SoWork, builds his business based on the feelings he finds by chance.

SoWork, a virtual coworking startup, started after Punwani and his co-founder decided to set up an educational technology company for machine learning. During construction, the Punwanis team, who met ironically while playing World of Warcraft just 17 years ago, needed a better way to communicate. So the group combined a love for buildings and games to put together a virtual-world-inspired internal communication product.

The team’s internal communication tools have begun to grow faster than external edtech tools. The startup eventually rebranded and pivoted to Sophya. This is based on the ultimate pressure that all employers invest in their employees’ virtual work experiences to restore culture and combat climate change.

That feeling was enough to convince investors to support early-stage startups. SoWork announced today that it has raised a $ 15 million seed round led by Talis Capital, a UK-based company that regularly cuts early-stage checks. SoWork has added one large customer to 100 private betas in addition to employment and R & D capital. It’s Tinder.

With the introduction of virtual space, Tinder is trying to show its working culture to its distributed employees, old and new, from collaboration rooms to company-wide virtual events such as hackathons. Still, while delays in office reopening plans may have triggered Tinders’ interest in virtual space, the company seems to believe technology will be the key to the future.

Nicole Senior, Vice President of Culture and DE & I at Tinder, said in a statement that it is very important to find a more lasting way to extend Tinder’s culture into a physical and virtual hybrid space. Stated.

Permanence is an elephant in a virtual HQ room. SoWork participates in a range of virtual HQ platforms such as Teamflow, With and Gather. One of the biggest challenges in the virtual headquarters business is the reality that employers, especially growing employers, expect to move their growing teams to the Metaverse when face-to-face offices do the trick. Whether it is a target or not. And because Slack is investing more to bring spontaneity and crowds to well-trained services, startups live and work in the online world, even for customers who have never grown up in games. You need to prove that you want to.

If they don’t feel the problem, that’s fine. But in the end, so many companies, whether SoWork or something else, are building the foundation, so the benefits of using these other platforms are accumulating. start.And suddenly there are benefits [employers] You can’t go anywhere else, Punwani said. It’s like Twitter. at first, [no company] Oh, it seemed like I needed Twitter. But now that it’s where all the random noise comes from, they say they want to go there because they want to stay relevant.

Sophya has many features to add to your experience, including proximity-based audio and high-quality video, avatar self-expression, a customizable office, and visualization of the people around you. We’re also building all the ways employees can step outside the office into the broader SoWork ecosystem, network with people from other companies, and participate in community events, all within the platform. Punwani estimates that teams spend 25-40 hours a week working in virtual offices, both in asynchronous catch-up and synchronous meetings.

Still, the biggest differentiator for startups may be the team’s view of climate change. Unlike many virtual headquarters on the market, SoWork speaks loudly about its mission to combat climate change by providing employers with a way to grow their businesses virtually, rather than through the office. The startup will provide an estimate of how much carbon dioxide emissions and commuting time have been saved for companies that live in SoWork instead of IRL. Also, according to co-founders, they have selected banks that have sold 100% of their fossil fuels to Canadian entities and are doing the same for US companies.

Climate is the number one issue we’re trying to address, and that’s why our tagline is moving our workplace from the earth to the cloud, Punwani said. Imagine how it affects the climate. [It limits] Carbon footprint, commuting, small business travel, [and the] building [of] Meaningless fucking buildings and parking lots.

Team diversity also stands out compared to competitors. Punwani is joined by two co-founders, Emma Giles and Mark Liu, and five of SoWorks’ six key teams of operations, marketing, growth, products and research are headed by women.

SoWork will release a private beta in the first week of November. Already, more than 1,000 companies have more than 300,000 people on the waiting list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/12/sowork-just-convinced-investors-and-tinder-that-virtual-coworking-is-here-to-stay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos