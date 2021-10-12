Wendy’s and Google Cloud Partner





Wendy’s and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to enhance Wendy’s restaurant experience through data-driven insights and unleash new customer, restaurant and employee experiences.

Wendy’s leverages Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid cloud tools to create new ways customers can order food on drive-throughs, mobile devices, and other touchpoints intend to do something. Wendy’s uses technologies such as voice recognition, Google search and maps to expand the way customers interact with your brand in the future, making it faster, easier and more convenient for your customers to access your brand. I am planning to do it.

Kevin Basconi, Wendy’s Chief Information Officer, said: “With Google Cloud’s AI / ML and data analytics solutions, Wendy’s believes it can innovate how to create fast, frictionless and fun interactions that redefine the way customers visit and enjoy restaurants.”

As a preferred cloud provider, Wendy’s leverages Google Cloud’s AI, ML, data analytics, Looker business intelligence and analytics tools, and Anthos modernization platform to modernize operations and create new services, all from Google. A reliable, secure and reliable cloud. An important element of the partnership may be included in the future.

Wendy plans to use BigQuery and Looker to rethink customer and employee restaurant experiences and improve business analytics and reporting. Wendy’s is using Cloud AI to create a new way to order food via the restaurant’s mobile, web and other touchpoints. Wendy’s uses Anthos on Google Cloud, an open source-based platform that integrates infrastructure and application management on-premises and across the edge, to enable store applications and real-time AI / ML to run anywhere. We look forward to providing the next generation of restaurant experience. In modernized restaurant infrastructure, or in the cloud.

Robert Enslin, Sales President of Google Cloud, said: “By combining Wendy’s innovation efforts with the best of Google technology, we can help build tomorrow’s quick-service restaurants that redefine speed, convenience and quality.”

Forward-Looking Statements In historical facts, this release describes Wendy's partnership with Google Cloud to enhance Wendy's restaurant experience and unleash new customer, restaurant, and employee experiences through data-driven insights.

About Wendy’s Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise that “quality is our recipe”, which is the guiding principle of Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its bespoke square burgers with specialty items such as fresh, unfrozen beef *, freshly made salads, chili, baked potatoes and frosty desserts. Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most noticeable through the support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which aims to dramatically increase the number of adoptions for children waiting in foster care in North America. .. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of employees in more than 6,800 restaurants around the world with the vision of becoming the world’s most prosperous and beloved restaurant brand. .. For more information on the franchise, please contact us at www.wendys.com/franhising.

For more information, please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com and use @wendys to connect on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/wendys/).

* Fresh beef available in the continental United States, Alaska, and Canada.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

