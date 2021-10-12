Back 4 Blood Beginner’s Guide, Tips, Tips





Back 4 Blood is a game like the new Left 4 Dead in the studio that created the original Left 4 Dead. Much like its predecessor in 2008, Back 4 Blood adds some new and up-to-date mechanics. And without a coordinated team, you can die even on the lowest difficulty levels.

But I was here to help you get the zombies back. Here are eight tips to keep you and the rest of your Cleaner friends alive with Back 4 Blood. Tell us more about using copper, buying cards from the supply chain, and setting difficulty.

Stick to friends

Back 4 Blood is a co-op game with 3 other players and AI teammates no matter what, playing solo. Back 4 Blood has a lot of power, and it’s important that you don’t run too far or be too late. Stay with your team.

If you are isolated, special zombies can lock you in and you may need friends to save you. If you want to stay alive, or just stay healthy, make sure you have one or two companions nearby.

Try the card with Solo before buying the card

For those who don’t have a group of enthusiastic zombie hunting friends, Back 4 Blood offers a solo mode (with the AI ​​buddies mentioned above). In Solo mode, you won’t get any rewards such as supply points, but you can use all the new Back 4 Bloods cards.

Cards act like mini perks, allowing you to increase damage with certain types of weapons and provide bonus health with Back 4 Blood. You can also play new cards in each safehouse to give your character a bonus. When playing with other players online, you can only use unlocked cards through the supply chain (more on this in the next section), but solo players can customize a special unlimited solo deck. ..

In these solo decks, you can play with all the cards without unlocking. Go back to the city, build your favorite decks, dive into solo mode, find cards that you can’t live without, and then prioritize the supply chain that provides those cards for multiplayer games.

Complete your supply chain and plan your next purchase

Supply chain is a way to pick up new cards for multiplayer decks. The town’s supply chain vendors provide three supply chain trees at a time. Supply point currency is required to purchase cards (and cosmetics) in each tree. You must complete an online mission to earn supply points.

Each supply chain has a theme and you don’t have to go through one before exchanging for the other two. However, later cards are expensive, but it’s best to end the supply chain before jumping to a new card. Once the chain is complete, the vendor removes it and adds new options the next time they talk to them. Completing your supply chain gives you the opportunity to re-prioritize for your next spend.

If you need a lot of cards, buy early cards in all three supply chains. But if you’re trying to diversify your deck with new options, end the chain before proceeding.

Use all copper to avoid wasting images: Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

As you run through the Zombie Apocalypse, you’ll see copper sitting on the ground or on a table. You can use copper to upgrade your weapons, buy painkillers and other items, and increase your inventory in a safe home.

Copper is a valuable resource, but don’t be stingy. It will not play on the Fort Hope system and will lose its copper when it reaches the finale of the current level group. Use it to get the best you can, and maybe consider buying some items for your poorer teammates if you don’t know what else to buy please.

Selflessly heal

Back 4 Blood is all about the team. You may be the healthiest cleaner out there, but even if all your friends fall, you can be kicked out of a skyscraper or incapacitated by a special zombie. However, just like Left 4 Dead, you can heal your allies with items, just as you heal yourself. Keep your team alive. That way, you’re more likely to succeed.

Think for yourself before you use that bandage Who needs this more? Me or my buddy?

Play hard

Back 4 Blood can be difficult, and without a group of active-speaking players, you wouldn’t be able to achieve it on the middle difficulty level of the game, a veteran. Consider recruiting with random players and friends to earn more supply points and unlock more cards before jumping to higher difficulty levels.

If you are easily bored, you can always increase the difficulty for your next round. However, it is worth pointing out that the progress is locked in the middle of the first act of recruitment. If you want to hit a veteran, you need to resume the whole act.

Always ping to help friends Image: Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Back 4 Blood has a very useful ping system. You can see items and special zombies and ping them. This emphasizes whatever you are looking for on your side and draws their attention. This is great if you’re playing with a random player or if your friends want to focus on their favorite weapon.

If you’re playing solo, this feature is unfortunately quite useless. In Solorun, the AI ​​bot never got the pinged item or mounted the pinged turret.

Run!

Back 4 Blood will kill a lot of zombies, but sometimes it’s better to book it. There are several levels at which zombies can overtake you and your team if you’re not careful, especially when approaching a safe room. The team may be everything, but sometimes it’s better for everyone to make sure one person goes through that door and finishes the level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/guides/22716952/back-4-blood-beginners-tips-tricks-cards-copper-difficulty-ping-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos